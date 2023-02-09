New detailed color renderings have been created and a summer groundbreaking is planned for a Marriott Hotels building on a site adjacent to Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School.

As the Post previously reported, the hotel building will be constructed on a three-parcel surface parking lot with addresses 117-119-125 Seventh Ave. N.

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.