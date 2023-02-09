New detailed color renderings have been created and a summer groundbreaking is planned for a Marriott Hotels building on a site adjacent to Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School.
As the Post previously reported, the hotel building will be constructed on a three-parcel surface parking lot with addresses 117-119-125 Seventh Ave. N.
According to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the future Marriott Hotels hotel will offer 426 rooms, a 285-space parking garage, fitness center, rooftop lounge and a restaurant and bar. The document is unclear about the Marriott Hotels building floor count, with either 20 or 21 levels planned.
The documents shows the exterior materials of the planned building primarily to be a mix of brick, metal, concrete and glass.
A separate document notes Dallas-based Alamo Manhattan — the prospective developer of the property — has applied for final site plan approval.
Alamo Manhattan has enlisted WDG Architecture, which is co-headquartered in Dallas and Washington, D.C., for design work. The WDG website lists no other Nashville project, with the company’s portfolio dominated by buildings in the nation’s capital.
Other companies to be involved, and joining Nashville-based Civil Site Design Group as future participants to the development team, are Dallas-based Linda Tycher & Associates (landscape architect), Portland-based KPFF Structural (structural engineer) and Dallas-based Looney & Associates (interior design).
The family of the late Monroe Carell, a parking industry official and philanthropist, owns the three-parcel property, which offers a collective 0.78 acres and sits across Seventh Avenue from boutique hotel Holston House.
Bradley Olmstead, Alamo Manhattan vice president, said the company will execute a ground lease with the property ownership.
"There have been many excellent hotels delivered to downtown Nashville in recent years," Olmstead emailed the Post. "However, the Marriott flag has remained a key missing piece. Alamo Manhattan is thrilled to bring one of the world's most recognized hotel brands to Nashville's incredible downtown neighborhood."