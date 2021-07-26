Stocking 51 owner Nathan Lyons announced Monday the landing of five new retail tenants and the opening of three other businesses.
The businesses are taking spaces in the newly constructed buildings that expand Stocking 51 along Centennial Boulevard to the east. New to The Nations development and to open in the fall are the following:
• Savi Provisions — The upscale market concept can be found at downtown’s Viridian tower (in the space previously occupied by the Urban Hill grocery store. Savi’s parent company is based in Atlanta);
• The Good Fill – The business bills itself as a package- free shop offering bulk refills online and in-store. This will be a second location, joining the original East Nashville location;
• ISI Elite Training – An athletic-focused training classes business that originated in South Carolina. This will be the first location in Nashville
• Haven Hair Co. – Owner Brynn Boyd will be relocating her salon from Green Hill;
• Hi, Finch – A medical aesthetics practice.
Recently opened for business are Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams (4900 Centennial Blvd.), Studio Pilates and Nations Dental Studio.
The multiple business have taken space in two new buildings, both of which include some office tenants and the other located at 4840 Centennial Blvd. The two buildings (pictured) sandwich two rows of former grain silos.
Terms of the leases are not being disclosed.
The main segment of Stocking 51 is home to, among others, Southern Grist Brewing Co., Frothy Monkey and Niki’s Coal Fired.
Lyons, founder and CEO of Nashville-based Vintage South (which owns Stocking 51 and has both adaptively reused its original buildings and developed previously raw land with new buildings), said leasing activity “continues to exceed our expectations.”
Of the expansion's 75,000 square feet of ground-up new commercial space, we are 93 percent leased with only two spaces remaining,” Lyons said. “Across the entire 147,000 square feet on the Stocking 51 campus, we are over 96 percent leased. Even after weathering the events of the past year, we continue to believe in the commercial market in The Nations.”
Sagemont Real Estate is overseeing the marketing and leasing of the spaces.
“The location and atmosphere of Stocking 51 continues to be in high demand,” Trent Yates, Sagemont partner. said in the release. “We have a really attractive mix of new tenants to complement our existing.”
All exterior construction at Stocking 51 is completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.