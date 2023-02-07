The status of a proposed Music Row project for which the evolution dates to early 2020 remains unclear — with the effort seemingly now stalled.
In May 2020, Chicago-based private equity real estate investment firm Pearlmark Real Estate Co. landed Metro Board of Zoning Appeals approval to add office space to an existing parking garage, which is located at 900 18th Ave. S.
As the Post reported at the time (read here), Dallas-based real estate development, investment and management company Lincoln Property Co. was to have joined Pearlmark in the effort. Since then, no work has been conducted at the site and no permits have been sought related to any construction.
Multiple attempts to contact Pearlmark were unsuccessful. Lincoln, via a spokesperson, declined to specifically address any updates regarding the effort.
Pearlmark was seeking to add one level of parking and four levels of office to the garage. The office space would cover almost 122,000 square feet.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department and as proposed at nine floors, the future building (an image is seen above) also would include some street-level retail space and an outdoor amenity deck positioned above the parking component and overlooking Chet Atkins Place.
A Pearlmark-affiliated entity in late 2017 paid $13.7 million for the parking garage and an accompanying five-floor office building, with an address of 49 Music Square W. (and located across an alley from the garage), according to Metro records.
Of note, a catwalk was planned for construction so as to connect the parking garage to the existing office building. Pearlmark enlisted Nashville-based Gresham Smith for design work.