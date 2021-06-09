Going on a year after Los Angeles-based AEG temporarily put on hold construction work at its component of downtown's Nashville Yards development, the status of the project remains unclear.
The stoppage, due to COVID-19 considerations, came after work crews completed an extensive 10-month excavation on the 5.5-acre site (pictured) in mid-September 2020.
Michael Roth, AEG vice president of communications, emailed the Post the company has no updates to share. He said in October 2020 that AEG “remains enthusiastic” about both the Nashville Yards project and the Nashville market in general. At the time, Roth said construction should resume in 2021.
"... the prospects for successful completion and opening of this exciting project will be best served by waiting until we are emerging from the pandemic before proceeding with the next phase," Roth said last October. "We do not have a definitive timetable yet, but expect that conditions will allow for a start of vertical construction sometime in 2021.”
Owned by multibillionaire Philip Anschutz, AEG acquired the 3.9-acre site for $44 million in March 2018, according to Metro records. With an address of 910 Commerce St., the site is located essentially in the center of the Nashville Yards footprint, with its excavation having required approximately 12 months.
For the site, AEG had been eyeing buildings to house entertainment venues, with a nine-screen Regal Cinemas as perhaps the anchor. Also in the mix could be a 4,000-seat concert venue, a small club accommodating about 800 patrons, a 240-room boutique MGM Hotel, a bowling club and various restaurants and bars (read more here).
Roth declined in 2020 to note if the components of the overall AEG project might be modified.
Relatedly, work has resumed on the second Amazon tower in Nashville Yards (read here).
The overall Nashville Yards project, led by San Diego-based Southwest Value Partners, could carry a price tag of about $1 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.