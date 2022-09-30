Groundbreaking looms on a mixed-use building at One City — with the structure to be the tallest at the West Nashville site.

The future 15-story building will offer about 360,000 square feet of office space, about 18,000 square feet of ground-level retail and restaurant space, and roughly 900 parking spaces that will service the users of multiple One City businesses.

