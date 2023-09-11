A permit is being sought and an image finalized for the next apartment building at The Reservoir in Edgehill.
Raleigh-based development company SLI Capital and Atlanta-based Regent Partners LLC are teaming to develop the site with the three-story 163-unit structure.
The address is 1310 Hillside Ave., with the permit, valued at about $5.98 million, to allow for construction of the future building’s shell and 244-space parking garage.
Nashville’s Hardaway Construction will serve as general contractor, with Atlanta-based Dwell Design Studio as the architect.
The local office of Raleigh-based land-planning and engineering company Kimley-Horn and Associates is involved in the effort, as is Atlanta’s Site Solutions LLC (landscape architect).
SLI and Regent Partners officials could not be reached for comment.
As the Post reported in April 2021, SLI Capital paid $5.1 million for the 3.41-acre property from Nashville-based Elmington Capital Group (read here). The purchase came after SLI paid Elmington Capital $9.1 million in December 2020 for a 2.5-acre parcel at 1201 Hillside Ave. and also on which a project seemingly is planned.
Also located in The Reservoir is apartment building Hillside Flats (read more here). Developed by Elmington (with Southeast Venture Design the architect), that building offers an address of 500 Hillside Court.
In addition, Elmington is planning an eight-story building (read here) at 1430 Hillside Ave.
The Reservoir is a 23-acre multi-parcel site, with Elmington having originally envisioned its overall form and function.