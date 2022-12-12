A South Nashville office building that sold for $2 million a year ago has been offered for sale for $3 million.

Located at 2206 Dortch Ave. in Woodycrest, the two-story structure sits on a 0.43-acre site and offers, according to marketing materials, a restroom (with stand-up shower), a garage, a dock, fenced parking and both a full-service kitchen and a half-kitchen.

