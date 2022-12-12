A South Nashville office building that sold for $2 million a year ago has been offered for sale for $3 million.
Located at 2206 Dortch Ave. in Woodycrest, the two-story structure sits on a 0.43-acre site and offers, according to marketing materials, a restroom (with stand-up shower), a garage, a dock, fenced parking and both a full-service kitchen and a half-kitchen.
The owners are Reid Shippen and Andy Hong, who paid $2 million for the property in November 2021 (read here). The former is a Grammy-winning mixer, producer and engineer, while the latter is a sound engineer.
The 9,261-square-foot building was constructed in 1999 and previously accommodated HomeShield Termite and Pest Control.
The offering is the equivalent of about $324 per foot based on the building’s size. The November 2021 sale is the equivalent of about $216 per foot.
In March 2021, Shippen and Hong sold a Berry Hill building for $2.64 million (read here).
Shippen and Hong have enlisted Travis Kelty and Decklan Cashman of Brentwood-based Kelty Commercial Real Estate to handle the marketing and sale of the property.