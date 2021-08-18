A five-story mixed-use building is being planned for a busy South Nashville intersection.
To sit on a 1.6-acre site, Alto Apartments would offer 102 residences and some retail space, according to a Metro Board of Zoning Appeals document. The South Nashville property has addresses of 447 and 451 Murfreesboro Pike. The 447 parcel offers an empty building that once accommodated a Mrs. Winners and sits at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Fesslers Lane.
The Post was unable to determine the prospective developer. A document submitted to the BZA notes Nashville-based Southeast Venture will serve as architect for Alto. An Oct. 7 BZA hearing is slated, at which a request will be made for an allowance related to height.
Of note, the two-parcel property was listed for sale in October 2019 for $8 million — four times the price for which it sold in 2015 to an LLC, according to Metro records.
The 451 parcel is home to Childrens Dental Health Center, the owner of which seemingly also owns the two properties.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17.
