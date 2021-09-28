A South Davidson County modernist apartment complex has sold for $22 million.
The new owner of what is called Highlands Apartments, located at 4646 Nolensville Road, is a Lakewood, New Jersey LLC. The Post was unable to determine details about that entity.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with New York-based JEM Holdings LLC, which paid $9.5 million for the two-parcel 13.85-acre property in 2015, according to Metro records. JEM seemingly upgrading the property after the acquisition.
In February, JEM Holdings paid $16 million for Madison apartment complex Madison Flats (read here).
Opened in 1971, Highlands Apartments includes about 10 three-story buildings with a collective 184 units. The deal is the equivalent of about $119,565 per unit.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.