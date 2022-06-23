A smallish South Nashville garden-style apartment complex has sold for $15 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the property, known as Tremont Apartments and located at 421 E. Thompson Lane, is an LLC affiliated with locally based real estate investor Rawleigh Pyne.
The seller was Thompson Place Limited, the general partner for which is John Gianikas (co-owner of locally based Gianikas Property Management).
Opened in 1985, Tremont Apartments offers 83 units. As such, the transaction is the equivalent of about $181,000 per apartment, a figure in line with those of other recent deals involving similar South Davidson County apartment complexes.
Pyne has landed a loan, valued at about $13.87 million, from Stamford, Connecticut-based SG Capital Partners, a separate document notes.
Pyne and sister Amy Pyne created Abiete Real Estate in 2019. According to its website, the Nashville-based company provides asset management services for approximately 3,000 apartments with a $300 million-plus portfolio value. Rawleigh Pyne has been involved in sales transactions with a collective value of about $55 million.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In