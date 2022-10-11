Nashville-based development company CA South is planning a 12-story mixed-use building for a SoBro site on Fourth Avenue South and once home to a Megabus stop.

According to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the future building could offer 176 residential units, 11,844 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 95 parking spaces (including some to be made available to the general public).

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.