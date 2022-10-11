Nashville-based development company CA South is planning a 12-story mixed-use building for a SoBro site on Fourth Avenue South and once home to a Megabus stop.
According to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the future building could offer 176 residential units, 11,844 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 95 parking spaces (including some to be made available to the general public).
The main address of the four-parcel site is 712 Fourth Ave. S., with a modernist commercial building once home to office equipment supplier Laser One, MJM Architects and nonprofit Project Return located at that address.
A trust that includes Mike Yarbrough, who founded Laser One in 1989, owns the property. Yarbrough acquired the site in January 2000 for $295,000, according to Metro records.
The other properties needed for the building are located at 704-708-710 Fourth Ave. S. and are owned by two LLCs, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
Meg Aubale Epstein, CA South founder and CEO, declined to comment regarding when the company hopes to acquire the property and break ground.
CA South will go before the Metro Planning Commission Downtown Code Design Review Committee on Dec. 8 to seek approval of the plan.
According to the document, CA South has enlisted Thomas & Hutton (civil engineering), New Orleans-based Rome Office (design Architect, Cincinnati-based Reztark Design Studio (architect of record) and Cincinnati-based Schaefer (structural engineer).
Not far from the Fourth Avenue site and in Pie Town, CA South is hoping to complete construction on HYVE (pronounced “Hive” and formerly called “Nell”) in March, according to a source (read here).
Nearby is the site on which Heaven’s Door is planning to operate, in part, from a former church building at 410 Elm St. (Read more here.)