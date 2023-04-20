Preliminary site work is now underway related to a multi-building residential project being undertaken east of The Nations.
To sit at 4105 Clifton Ave. and 4020 Indiana Ave. on 4.9 acres, the project will offer 107 residences (previously 151 were eyed). Fort Washington, Penn.-based homebuilding giant Toll Brothers is serving as developer, with the company having paid $5.75 million in February 2022 for what had been a six-parcel site, Metro records show.
Toll Brothers is calling the project The Nations, which will offer 107 conventional three-story townhomes and some two-story stacked townhomes (sometimes called “two-over-two” and “maisonette”). Each will include three bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Vehicular access will be offered from both Clifton and Indiana avenues, with 41st Avenue being extended to connect the two streets.
A September 2021 construction start had been eyed (with the change seemingly caused, in part, by the pandemic), with pricing not yet finalized.
Jordan Hartigan, Toll Brothers’ division president in the Nashville area (the company has a office in Franklin) said the first residences are expected to deliver in spring 2024. Renderings will soon be released.
“Each will be built with the outstanding commitment to quality, value and craftsmanship for which Toll Brothers is known,” Hartigan emailed the Post.
Toll Brothers has enlisted the Nashville office of Raleigh-based engineering and land-planning company Kimley-Horn and Vienna, Va.-based Lessard Design and KTGY Architecture of Chicago for design work.
The Nations development will sit in what is sometimes called Tomorrow’s Hope or Southwest/Clifton. Within walking distance are Fat Bottom Brewing, Hill Center Sylvan Heights, L&L Market and Pennington Distilling Company.
Toll Brothers annually ranks among the United States’ 10 or so largest homebuilding companies based on revenue, according to multiple sources.