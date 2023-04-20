Preliminary site work is now underway related to a multi-building residential project being undertaken east of The Nations.

To sit at 4105 Clifton Ave. and 4020 Indiana Ave. on 4.9 acres, the project will offer 107 residences (previously 151 were eyed). Fort Washington, Penn.-based homebuilding giant Toll Brothers is serving as developer, with the company having paid $5.75 million in February 2022 for what had been a six-parcel site, Metro records show.

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.