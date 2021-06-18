The Antioch land on which the future Nashville SC training facility will be constructed has sold for $9 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The address of the roughly 15-acre property, located in Century Farms, is 4251 Century Farms Terrace (see the general site here). The buyer is an LLC affiliated with Nashville SC co-owner John Ingram, the document notes.
The seller was Century Farms LLC, which is affiliated with Green Hills-based commercial real estate company Oldacre McDonald.
Nashville SC officials, who could not be reached for comment, released renderings of the project in April (see here). The future complex will feature a 38,965-square-foot training facility, three soccer fields, a 10,720-square-foot health clinic, a 3,500-square-foot maintenance building and 180 parking spaces. The Nashville office of Columbus, Ohio-based Moody Nolan is the architect. Pinnacle Construction Partners, also locally based, will be the construction manager.
Nashville SC will continue to practice at Currey Ingram Academy in Brentwood, where the team also has its youth academy, until the construction of the future complex is completed.
Century Farms LLC bought the entirety of the South Davidson County site, which covers about 260 acres and partly hugs Interstate 24, in October 2015 for about $5.54 million, according to Metro records.
