Details are emerging regarding the reinvention of the five-story Lower Broadway building long home to clothing, records and souvenir retailer Cotton-Eyed Joe.
Atlanta-based The Ardent Cos. (TAC) owns the property. However, the Post could not determine if TAC will undertake the update or if a prospective buyer looms.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the local office of Austin-based STG Design has been enlisted to give the structure a new life. A rooftop deck highlights the seemingly planned updates.
Via an LLC, TAC paid $18.5 million for the property in April 2019, a deal that was the equivalent of about $1,000 per square foot. The address is 200 Broadway.
At some point thereafter, a color rendering surfaced showing the building re-imagined and including the logo of Nashville-based architecture and design company Paradym Studio.
The document recently submitted to Metro Planning shows the building eyed for a whiskey bar, “artist’s den” and outdoor terrace on the fourth floor. An image (seen above) suggest the structure’s corner entrance will be eliminated, with its Second Avenue North door to remain accessible. An entrance located on Broadway and unused for years seemingly will be activated.
A Wednesday, Sept. 15, meeting with the Metro Historic Zoning Commission is planned.
TAC and STG officials could not be reached for comment.
Constructed in 1900, the primarily brick building ranks among the larger structures in The District. It spans about 19,000 square feet and is located catty-corner from the building home to Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery.
The Ardent Cos., via TAC Lower Broadway LLC, also owns three buildings positioned on the north side of Broadway (and to the left of 200 Broadway) between Second and Third avenues.
