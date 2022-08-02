An empty retail space located within downtown mixed-used tower 505 has sold for $3.6 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

The new owner of the three-level 8,000-square-foot space is an LLC affiliated with Micheal Burt, who operates a recently founded business development and executive coaching services company called The Greatness Factory. The address is 155 Rep. John Lewis Way.

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

