An empty retail space located within downtown mixed-used tower 505 has sold for $3.6 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the three-level 8,000-square-foot space is an LLC affiliated with Micheal Burt, who operates a recently founded business development and executive coaching services company called The Greatness Factory. The address is 155 Rep. John Lewis Way.
The seller was an LLC associated with locally based development company Giarratana. That entity developed the site with the 45-floor roughly 525-foot-tall 505. At one time, Giarratana envisioned a restaurant for the space.
No brokers were involved in the transaction.
Known by clients as “Coach Burt” and a professional speaker, Burt has authored 17 books related to business expansion, employee motivation and executive leadership. He told the Post he plans to establish his The Greatness Factory at the 505 space. To date, Burt has conducted business from an office at Peabody Plaza in Rolling Mill Hill.
The future Greatness Factory will offer services to both scheduled clients and to the general public. It will feature a small auditorium, podcast rooms, co-working spaces and permanent office space.
Burt, who led the Riverdale High School girl’s basketball program to a state title in 2008, is not disclosing the cost to get operational within the tower.
“We chose the 505 as the location for the new Greatness Factory because we believe it to be the most elegant building in downtown Nashville and is alignment with our vision of modern and exceptional combined with proximity to the energy of downtown,” Burt said.
Also operating within the contemporary mixed-use tower is E+Rose Wellness Café.
Relatedly, the space to the right of the 505 condo lobby is leased to Giarratana Management LLC, the apartment management company Tony Giarratana and Marc Stengel formed related to Giarratana’s (the company’s) properties. Real estate industry veteran Chari Lewis leads Giarratana Management.
