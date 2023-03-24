A residential project is planned for the Hermitage intersection of Bell Road and Old Hickory Boulevard near three garden-style apartment complexes that have sold since 2020.
The development is slated to be undertaken at a 4.4-acre wooded site in Hermitage, near Percy Priest Lake and about four blocks south of Interstate 40. The placeholder address is 0 Bell Road, with the property sitting adjacent to garden-style apartment complex Highlands at the Lake Apartments at 6003 Bell Road.
Franklin’s Platinum Invest LLC owns the East Davidson County property, having paid $1.5 million for it in April 2022, Metro records show. Veteran real estate investor Maximilian Thyssen of Florida paid $195,000 for the property in 1992 before selling to Platinum Invest LLC 20 years later for 7.7 times his purchase price.
Led by George Danylov, the LLC has enlisted Nashville’s Dale and Associates to handle engineering and land planning duties. According to a source, the owner is hoping to soon finalize plans to seek a specific plan rezoning from the Metro Planning Commission.
A document submitted to the Metro Planning Department notes the two buildings eyed for the site would offer a collective 132 apartments. The development seemingly offers a working name of Shore View.
Highlands at the Lake Apartments sold in February 2021 for $41 million to an LLC affiliated with Los Angeles-based Geringer Capital (read here).
Similarly, The Arbours of Hermitage, which sits across Old Hickory from the site to be developed, sold for $48.5 million in January 2020 (read here). In addition, Lakeside Apartments, located nearby, sold for $22.5 million in August 2021 (read here).