A residential project is planned for the Hermitage intersection of Bell Road and Old Hickory Boulevard near three garden-style apartment complexes that have sold since 2020.

The development is slated to be undertaken at a 4.4-acre wooded site in Hermitage, near Percy Priest Lake and about four blocks south of Interstate 40. The placeholder address is 0 Bell Road, with the property sitting adjacent to garden-style apartment complex Highlands at the Lake Apartments at 6003 Bell Road.

