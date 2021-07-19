Nashville-based development company Chartwell Residential is eyeing a Midtown property for a future project.
The seven-parcel property on which the residential building will rise offers addresses of 1601-1609-1611-1615-1617-1621-1623 State St. The parcels offer a collective 1.52 acres. A two-story modernist residential building located at 1609 State St. and once home to the Gupton residential program will need to be demolished.
Chartwell will need to acquire the properties from John A. Gupton College, which purchased them at various times from 1991 to 2018 for a collective approximately $2.66 million. The college, which was founded in 1946 and focuses on mortuary sciences, operates from a building located at 1616 Church St. and is expected to continue operations.
Of note, Chartwell is prepping to begin work next week in Marathon Village on mixed-used building The Chartwell at Marathon (read more here). Company officials could not be reached for comment regarding details of the future building or when they plan to acquire the property.
Across State Street, Isle of Palm, South Carolina-based Woodfield Development is undertaking the development of a site with a two-building residential project to offer a collective 292 units (read here).
Across Church Street Alley, Paul Patel, owner of Midtown Corkdorks Wine Spirits Beer, is now under construction with companion structure, a nine-story building to house a Cambria boutique hotel (read here). Also nearby, local businessman Lee Mollette plans to soon start on a two-building project (Alto and Contralto).
