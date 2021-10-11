A legal dispute that could have potentially delayed the start of redevelopment of the Midtown site recognized for the Nashville Subaru auto dealership may soon be resolved.
Citing court filings, Nashville Business Journal reports that prospective buyer Hines Investment Management Holdings Limited Partnership has dropped its lawsuit against Reed Automotive and could now have new legal rights to the future purchasing of 1406-1408 Broadway (which is part of the overall 11.1-acre site).
In January, Kentucky-based Martin Management Group Inc., which operates the Subaru dealership, sued Reed Automotive in Davidson County Chancery Court for acquisition rights to 1406-1408 Broadway. Houston-based Hines, which contends it signed a purchase contract for the site in 2020, also sued Reed Automotive in chancery court, alleging that Reed violated that contract.
NBJ reports that, according to a motion filed Oct. 1, Martin Management has transferred all property rights related to a right of first refusal contract from 2011 to the aforementioned Hines-affiliated entity. Martin Management and Reed Automotive reportedly had previously signed the right of first refusal agreement.
According to Martin Management's January lawsuit, the right of first refusal agreement would have allowed Martin to have the first chance to acquire the property if the Reed family decided to sell, according to NBJ. Martin Management filed the lawsuit after Reed Automotive allowed Hines to place the property under contract.
NBJ reports that the motion references Reed District Landco Partners LLC, which is registered to the same address as Hines’ headquarters. Lawyers for both Hines and Martin Management signed the document.
NBJ reports that court records also note Hines has dismissed its lawsuit against Jim Reed Automotive. Hines alleged that Reed violated its 2020 purchase contract by not disclosing any legal considerations related to the property.
If Hines eventually buys the property, the deal could be valued at a minimum of $100 million.
The high-profile site is bordered by a part of Church Street on the north, 16th Avenue on the west, Broadway on the south and a section of 15th Avenue on the east. The Reed family also owns three parcels on the east side of 15th and that sit adjacent to the site home to a White Castle fast food business.
Relatedly, and as the Post reported previously in 2020, Hayes Street Realty LLC — which is affiliated with the Reed family — previously applied with Metro for a permit related to water and sewer capacity. The permit showed a future project would include new buildings with a collective 1.5 million square feet of office space, 150,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, a 350-room hotel and a residential building (or buildings) with 1,000 one- and two-bedroom units. An existing warehouse that fronts both Church and Hayes streets would be incorporated into the project, which could end up being roughly the same size in terms of square feet as the nearby Capitol View development in the North Gulch.
Hayes Street Realty enlisted Nashville-based engineering and land-planning company Civil Site Design Group, the permit showed.
Nashville Business Journal was the first to report Hines is seeking to acquire the property.
Nashville Subaru and Downtown Hyundai operate from a portion of the multi-parcel Reed site — at one time, parts of it also were home to Jim Reed Chevrolet — with a main address of 1512 Broadway.
Via at least six entities, the Reed family owns the swath of real estate, with the holdings perhaps best recognized for an old-school masonry warehouse building at 1525 Church St. and from which vehicles were displayed years ago. In addition, Hayes Street cuts east-west through the mid-section of the multi-parcel land mass.
Of note, some of the parcels located within the overall footprint of the site have Reed family ownership that dates to 1950, Metro records show.
Jim Reed III, whose name was synonymous with the former automobile business for decades, died in 2010 at age 90.
