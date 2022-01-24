While investors have had little appetite for retail and office space since the pandemic, their hunger to invest in industrial properties has only increased.
The explosion in e-commerce and supply chain challenges fueled the demand for additional warehouse and distribution space during the pandemic. And while some shoppers may be back at the mall, e-commerce providers and real estate investors are betting consumers will keep a firm grip on their digital shopping carts even as pandemic restrictions ease, according to Jack Armstrong, an industrial broker with CBRE in Nashville.
Numbers back the anecdotal evidence.
In 2021, Nashville boasted a record year for absorption and new construction deliveries, CBRE found. More than 9 million square feet of industrial space was absorbed and 9 million square feet of new product was delivered.
Nashville’s I-840, Elm Hill Pike/I-40 and Interchange City submarkets saw the greatest absorption, accounting for 89 percent of all positive net absorption in 2021, according to data from CBRE.
Unsurprisingly, the three largest leases (by square feet) signed were inked by e-commerce companies at sites in Lebanon. Walmart leased 925,336 square feet of space — the size of 16 football fields — at D.R. Horton’s Central 840 Logistic Center. An unnamed e-commerce company snagged 609,600 square feet at Panattoni’s Beckwith Farms development and New Balance snatched up 355,488 square feet at Speedway Industrial Park — another Panattoni development.
“The pandemic led to a surge in online orders,” Armstrong said. “A number of online retailers have struggled to keep up with the demand, leading to delays and demand for more warehouse space where products can be stored and processed.”
Last year, e-commerce sales rose 42 percent to $813 billion, according to Adobe Analytics, a company that tracks activity on thousands of retail sites.
E-commerce is prompting “a great deal of work building new distribution centers and innovative design,” Armstrong said. He adds that logistics operators and retailers like Walmart are investing in information technology and automation to speed up the flow of goods and are still shifting inventory away from retail stores and toward e-commerce fulfillment.
Currently, there are more than 8.3 million square feet of industrial product under construction in the area. Armstrong said continued demand for space will allow developers to comfortably raise rents which will help offset rising construction costs. As it stands today, the average triple net lease rate for industrial space in the Nashville area is $6.38 per square foot.
The race for space has pushed land prices up nearly 27 percent year-over-year, according to data from CBRE.
“Developers are running out of land for projects,” Armstrong said. “I think demand will continue. The decision to expand a supply chain can take years.”
