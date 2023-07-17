The team seeking to reinvent a large East Nashville site, formerly home to RiverChase Apartments, with a mixed-use, mixed-income project is seeking final Metro approval for one of the future development’s affordable housing components and has submitted images related to the effort.
According to a document submitting to the Metro Planning Department staff, Austin-based Cypress Real Estate Advisors plans nine buildings (up to 12 had been considered) with residential units, some retail spaces and two structured parking garages. With an estimated $300 million price tag, the project will offer about 1,150 residences, 245 of which are billed as affordable units.
As the Post reported in March, CREA has tapped Nashville-based Holladay Ventures as its affordable housing partner in the project, which offers a working name of Dickerson & Meridian.
CREA and Holladay are seeking from the Metro Planning Commission final site plan approval for one of the affordable housing segments of the project. An Aug. 24 meeting is slated. In March, MPC approved the site plan for the overall development.
According to a release issued in March, CREA will sell 2.96 acres of the site to Holladay for the construction of 140 units of affordable housing along Joseph Avenue and Berry Street. Metro records indicate that deal has not been finalized.
The Holladay Ventures parcel sits within a larger site that will accommodate a project to include 105 affordable units to be built by CREA. The 245 affordable units, collectively, will represent more than 20 percent of the overall residential units.
The Holladay Ventures apartment units will be priced at 40 percent average median income (24 units), 60 percent AMI (92 units) and 80 percent AMI (24 units) levels. Based on 2022 U.S. Housing and Urban Development standards, those levels will provide attainable housing access for individuals earning less than $26,440 up to households earning less than $75,440, the release notes.
The CREA/Holladay partnership will allow former RiverChase residents who relocated to other housing to return, with vouchers accepted, once the development is complete.
Holladay is using David Baker Architects of Birmingham for design work, the recently submitted document notes.
The project faced some challenges related to the affordable housing component. In June 2022, CREA and multiple nonprofit organizations — including The Equity Alliance, Stand Up Nashville and Nashville Organized for Action and Hope — reached an impasse on negotiations regarding a proposed community benefits agreement.
However, in July of that year, CREA secured a CBA with the Urban League of Middle Tennessee. When that failed to gain sufficient traction from neighbors and Metro Councilmember Sean Parker, in whose District 5 the properties sit, CREA countered by noting it would seek only 245 market rate residential units.
The council in November approved the rezoning and the affordable housing component related to the original proposal.
CREA paid $30.1 million for the approximately 14.4-acre former ex-RiverChase property, with a main address of 301 N. Second St., in December 2021.
Also participating in the project are Hastings (architecture for the bulk of the development), Barge Civil Associates (engineering and land-planning), KCI Technologies (traffic engineering) and Hawkins Partners (landscape architecture). Each has a local office.
The former RiverChase site has been cleared and construction on both CREA’s first phase and all of Holladay’s component is expected to begin this year. The overall development is scheduled for completion by 2026.
North Nashville development effort advances
Efforts related to an accessible housing project being eyed for a North Nashville site have taken a step forward with the issuing of a permit.
Nashville-based nonprofit Woodbine Community Organization plans to undertake the project at 701 40th Ave. N. on a site sandwiched by The Nations and the Tennessee State University campus. WCO owns the 0.80-acre site, having paid $1,225,000 for it in February.
WCO has landed the permit, valued at about $3.64 million, to allow for construction. The permit notes the future apartment building will offer three floors and 36 residential units (a previous document referenced 38 units). It will sit in the Tomorrow's Hope neighborhood two blocks north of Interstate 40 and near L&L Marketplace and Five Points Pizza. Boyd Park is sited one block to the northeast of the parcel to be developed, which offers no building.
Bacar Constructors is the general contractor, the permit notes. Brentwood-based Wamble & Associates is handling land-planning and civil engineering duties.
The WCO website notes the nonprofit serves low-income residents. The entity’s multi-family developments are located in both Tennessee and in neighboring states, with a collective total of 3,500 affordable residential units. Tony Woodham serves as WCO executive director.
WCO and Elmington Capital Group teamed to develop a Hermitage site with the 267-unit accessible housing project Hermitage Flats. The Post reported in 2017 that rents at the suburban housing complex were expected to be about 80 cents per foot. In contrast, many of Nashville’s apartment buildings that opened in urban settings during that time offered units that commanded a minimum of $2.50 per foot.