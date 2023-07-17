The team seeking to reinvent a large East Nashville site, formerly home to RiverChase Apartments, with a mixed-use, mixed-income project is seeking final Metro approval for one of the future development’s affordable housing components and has submitted images related to the effort.

According to a document submitting to the Metro Planning Department staff, Austin-based Cypress Real Estate Advisors plans nine buildings (up to 12 had been considered) with residential units, some retail spaces and two structured parking garages. With an estimated $300 million price tag, the project will offer about 1,150 residences, 245 of which are billed as affordable units.