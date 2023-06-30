Screen Shot 2023-06-30 at 1.54.22 PM.png

Peabody Union

 Courtesy of Ray Hensler, Stiles, Hastings

Nashville-based developer Ray Hensler and partner company Stiles have landed the latest major permits related to their mixed-use project Peabody Union in Rolling Mill Hill.

The main Peabody Union tower will rise 27 stories and offer 354 residential units. In addition, a Class A office building with 251,000 square feet will stand six floors on the site. Also, the overall development will feature 50,000 square feet of retail. An overall price tag for the project has yet to be disclosed.

Mark.jpeg

Peabody Union construction site
Screen Shot 2023-06-30 at 2.16.16 PM.png

The building as seen in 2022