Nashville-based developer Ray Hensler and partner company Stiles have landed the latest major permits related to their mixed-use project Peabody Union in Rolling Mill Hill.
The main Peabody Union tower will rise 27 stories and offer 354 residential units. In addition, a Class A office building with 251,000 square feet will stand six floors on the site. Also, the overall development will feature 50,000 square feet of retail. An overall price tag for the project has yet to be disclosed.
Valued at about $24.37 million, the nine permits will allow the “finish out” of the project’s residential tower floors. This follows the April issuing of two permits, with a collective value of almost $94 million, to allow for the construction of the shells of the project’s two structures.
The issuing of the permits comes about one year after the development team closed on the $16 million purchase of the 4.57-acre property, with a main address of 30 Peabody St. and overlooking the Cumberland River in Rolling Mill Hill. The seller was the Metro Development and Housing Agency.
A fall 2024 completion is eyed.
Nashville-based Hastings Architecture has designed the buildings, with the local office of New York-based Turner Construction serving as general contractor. Local companies Barge Cauthen & Associates (civil engineer) and Hawkins Partners (landscape architect) also are participating.
Stiles Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., with Hensler having partnered with the company to develop the Gulch site home to high-rise Twelve Twelve.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center is planning to utilize the long-empty third floor of the Berry Hill-area building it leases at One Hundred Oaks.
According to news.vumc.org, work on the project will start July 5 and is expected to require about one year to complete. The effort will yield about 61,000 additional square feet of health care space.
Specifically, the repurposed third-floor space will accommodate a pediatric primary care clinic and a second location for the otolaryngology clinic.
The work will take place on the north side of the building near Entrance E (the Guitar Center side) and include vertically extending the existing elevators and stairs at that entrance to allow access to the future clinical area.
The various Vanderbilt Health clinics and offices on the second floor of the building will stay operational during the effort, and no changes will be made to the existing surface parking servicing the building.
Vanderbilt Health at One Hundred Oaks is located at 719 Thompson Lane. An LLC affiliated with Chicago-based LaSalle Investment Management paid $49.2 million for the 51.69-acre property in December 2006, according to Metro records. In addition to the Vanderbilt Health building (a former shopping mall that opened in 1967 and that also houses retailers on its main level), the property includes the Guitar Center building and the structure housing Regal Hollywood Nashville.