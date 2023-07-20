Nashville International Airport-area industrial property once owned by snack food maker Nabisco has sold for $6.45 million.
Nashville International Airport-area industrial property once owned by snack food maker Nabisco has sold for $6.45 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is a trust that is affiliated with Light Bulb Depot.
Carmel, Ind.-based Becknell Industrial, a real estate development firm that focuses on industrial properties, was the seller. Becknell paid $733,461 for the property in 2003.
Relatedly, the Nashville office of Light Bulb Depot plans a showroom in the 40,250-square warehouse on its just-acquired property. The address is 1740 Elm Hill Pike, with the property located approximately four miles east of downtown.
Light Bulb Depot, which offers lighting fixtures and supplies, is hoping to be in the warehouse in early fall, according to a company official.
Founded in Memphis in 1970 and offering about 13,000 products, Light Bulb Depot operates at 176 Lafayette St. in Chestnut Hill a few blocks outside Nashville's inner-interstate loop. The 16-store chain has locations in 11 other cities, including Birmingham.
Nabisco — which is based in East Hanover, N.J., and known for Oreo, Ritz Crackers and Chips Ahoy! — purchased the property for $319,400 in 1972, Metro records show.
A subsidiary of Illinois-based Mondelēz International (the predecessor for which was Kraft Foods Inc.), Nabisco operates its Middle Tennessee location in Mt. Juliet.
Bosa Properties Inc., a Canadian real estate company seeking to reinvent a Midtown site with a multi-building mixed-use development, is now doing business in the United State via subsidiary IPB Properties.
According to a release, IPB — which was temporarily called CCB Properties — is prepping for a fall start on the three-tower project, to sit at the southeast corner of the intersection of Church Street and 15th Avenue North (read here).
The project will be undertaken in two phases, the first of which includes a residential tower with an anticipated 444 rental units, 34,000-square feet of amenities (including a coworking space, outdoor pool deck, fitness space, dog wash and media room) and 13,500 square feet of leasable commercial space.
Nashville’s Hastings Architecture is handling design for the IPB project.
“We’re thrilled to officially put down roots in the great city of Nashville,” David McCutcheon, IPB Properties vice president, said in the release. “Using a local lens is a core part of how we do business. From the moment we first visited this market, we knew it was special and brimming with opportunity.”
This will be the second U.S. project for IPB Properties, which also developed a Seattle site with REN, a high-rise apartment building it manages.
Founded 35 years ago, Bosa Properties has undertaken development of sites that offers buildings with a collective 20,000 residences and 5 million square feet of commercial space under management.
