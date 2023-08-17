Multiple demolition permits have been issued related to a mixed-use development eyed for East Nashville.

Stamford, Conn.-based commercial real estate company Forstone Capital will undertake the project on the four-parcel site, which offer addresses of 1218-1224-1236 Dickerson Pike and 5 Ligon Ave. and covers a collective 3.3 acres. Forstone paid $10 million for the property in January 2022.

