Multiple demolition permits have been issued related to a mixed-use development eyed for East Nashville.
Stamford, Conn.-based commercial real estate company Forstone Capital will undertake the project on the four-parcel site, which offer addresses of 1218-1224-1236 Dickerson Pike and 5 Ligon Ave. and covers a collective 3.3 acres. Forstone paid $10 million for the property in January 2022.
The Forstone Capital website offers a handful of examples of development. Brett Wilderman and Brandon Hall founded Forstone in 2007 and have since acquired commercial buildings and land with a collective more than 1.1 million square feet, primarily in Connecticut and the South. They could not be reached for comment.
The permits note Pleasant View company Unique Restoration will handle the demolition of the various nondescript buildings located on the site.
Teaming with Forstone on the project — a rendering for which seemingly has not been release — are EOA (architecture), Hawkins Partners (landscape architecture), Hardaway Construction (pre-construction), Benesch (land-planning and engineering) and Waller attorneys Doug Sloan, Quan Poole and Jon Cooper (legal representation). Each is either based locally or offers a major Nashville presence.
Forstone also owns the South Nashville building once owned by local furniture retailer Ray Batts. It paid $10 million for that property, too, in mid-2021. The purchase came after Forstone paid $12 million in late 2019 for a warehouse located at 3040 Sidco Drive. Forstone also owns the Oaks Business Center at 2967-2977 Sidco Drive.
Across Ligon, St. Joseph Properties is eyeing a six-story building with ground-level retail, structured parking and five stories of residential units. The company paid $1.2 million for the 1.09-acre property in July 2019.
Whites Creek wedding event property sells for $4.35M
The North Davidson County property home to event venue Cedarwood Weddings — and anchored by the historic Yarbrough House (circa 1835) — has sold for $4.35 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owners of the property, located at 3831 Whites Creek Pike, are Katie Jumper and Ben Jumper. The Jumpers seemingly own music rehearsal studio Soundcheck Nashville, which is located on the East Bank near downtown.
The seller was an LLC for which Nathan Wright served as secretary/treasurer. Karen Wright, seemingly a Nathan Wright relative and a principal in the Cedarwood Weddings ownership entity, paid $550,000 for the Whites Creek property in 2006, Metro records show.
For context and in 1981, Earl Bates led a group that paid $65,000 for the property. Bates Nursery and Garden Center, one of the city's oldest such businesses, operates nearby at 3810 Whites Creek Pike.
Segment of Dickerson Pike site eyed for project sells
Plans for a mixed-use development being considered for the northern segment of Dickerson Pike have taken a step forward with a sale of raw land.
Brentwood development company Holladay Ventures is eyeing the project on a roughly 35-acre site with a main address of 3539 Dickerson Pike. Holladay Ventures, via an LLC, acquired the main property in mid-2022 for $2.35 million, Metro records show.
In May, Holladay Ventures bought a two-parcel site needed for the effort for $1.41 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document (read here). That property, which offers no street access, has an address of 0 Due West North and sits adjacent to, and to the east of, 3539 Dickerson Pike.
Now, Holladay Ventures has bought an additional 0.56-acre parcel for $100,000, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. As with the property in the May sale, the property offers no street access, has an address of 0 Due West North and sits adjacent to, and to the east of, 3539 Dickerson Pike.
The seller was an estate that paid $2,000 for the property in 2009, Metro records show.
Evan Holladay, Holladay Ventures founder and CEO, declined to comment in May regarding the future project, simply noting it is expected to offer a mix of uses. Previously, a submitted document referenced residential only.