A Railyard District industrial building that sold in late 2022 for $1.25 million has now been offered for sale for $1,295,000.
As the Post reported in November, an LLC affiliated with Barbara Rogers acquired the 0.24-acre property in November. The address is 154 Green St.
Public records show Rogers owns Manchester, Tenn.’s Mustang Construction Services.
Rogers acquired the warehouse property from Nashville businessman and community leader Bobby Joslin, who serves as president of Joslin & Son Sign Co., who via Green Street Partnership paid $80,000 for the property in 2008, Metro records show. For context, the property sold in 1996 for $7,000.
The warehouse seemingly accommodates industrial equipment supplier Industrial Battery and Charger Inc.
Rogers has enlisted Jonathan Douillard, a first vice president with Nashville’s Charles Hawkins Company, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
The Railyard District is a commercial node that has garnered some media attention the past few years due to its proximity to downtown and the Cumberland River. It is home to advertising agency The Buntin Group and the Tennessee Central Railway Museum, among other businesses.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.