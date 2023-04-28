A Railyard District industrial building that sold in late 2022 for $1.25 million has now been offered for sale for $1,295,000.

As the Post reported in November, an LLC affiliated with Barbara Rogers acquired the 0.24-acre property in November. The address is 154 Green St.

154

154 Green St. as seen in 2017

