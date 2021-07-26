Nashville is in the middle of an urban development boom that is remaking the city’s skyline and adding hundreds of thousands of square feet of office, residential and commercial space every year.
With that boom can come lots of problems. According to Joseph Watson, a lawyer specializing in construction matters at Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, recent months have seen supply chain issues and a high demand for skilled subcontractors make undertaking major projects even more difficult here.
We spoke to Watson about Nashville’s development scene, construction safety and liability, among other issues.
What sort of construction disputes do you see in Nashville?
We represented a commercial building here in downtown. They had a fairly sizable construction project. As part of that construction project, they had blasting and excavation. Everything seemingly was fine, and a few years later they get sued by a neighboring landowner building alleging that the blasting and excavation on our client’s project caused damage to a [that neighboring landowner's] building.
We ended up settling it and getting a good result for our folks. It’s a good example of doing everything correctly as far as following all the rules that you’ve got to when you’re blasting and all the construction requirements that go along with that. When you have these sort of projects in a high-density area, in close quarters, especially when you’re dealing with tall buildings, it really lends itself to disputes and issues because tons of dynamite downtown can cause issues. When you’ve got construction with a bunch of buildings around, it increases the risk of litigation and dispute.
Is that common around here?
Absolutely. We are seeing a ton of uptick in disputes in general. When there’s more construction happening, the more litigation and disputes you’re going to have relating to those projects. We're seeing a lot of that and it's only going to continue.
It keeps us busy. It's good to have that and keeps our plate full. But you hope that as a city with this crazy growth we're going through, you don’t want disputes. You want everybody to get paid, you don’t want anybody to die, you don’t want any defects, and you want every project to get done on time. That’s just never, ever going to happen, and it's almost impossible for that to happen with the climate we're in here in Middle Tennessee.
What other issues are facing local developers and contractors?
Aside from Nashville’s explosive growth, there are supply chain issues. The lumber, everything you need to build a commercial space right now, you can’t get it on time — whether that’s appliances and HVAC, flooring, carpet. It's everything. When that happens, you don’t get done on time and the prices of those materials are way more than they were when you priced the job. If you misprice a big job very poorly, it can put you out of business.
The other big problem when there are so many projects going on is the subcontractors who are actually doing the hammering and nails, sticks and bricks. The general contractors, the ones that have their names around the fences, they’re more of a construction manager. They are not really doing the work. Some of these projects you’ll have a hundred different subs doing all the work.
If you don’t have good subs, you are doomed on your project. It’s hard to find subs that are reliable and competent. If you’re both of those things as a sub in some of these high-demand trades, some of these subs are making 30, 40 percent margins just because they are in such demand.
I’ve got a hotel developer client who said he's having the hardest time finding a plumbing sub. ‘I found a plumbing sub, I know they’re good, and I just bought them.’ He bought the plumbing subcontractor because they had so much work going on. He just bought the company so they’d have them at their disposal, and they’re trying to do the same thing with an electrical subcontractor. That’s a good indication of how crazy it is out there.
Have you seen safety and liability cases like the condo collapse in Florida?
Nothing on that grand a scale. I pray that it never happens here. Barring something really, really crazy, that sort of disaster is way more likely to happen years down the road when a building has been there for a while.
Maybe a crane collapse would be something that could happen. I pray to God we never see it here.
With so much activity, is it hard for government regulators to keep up?
I absolutely think that. Relatively speaking, Metro does a good job with their permitting and regulating. However, I will say it’s a local government and the number of projects going on right now and over the last 18 months, it’s enormous. Purely from having enough bodies to go out and do these inspections and provide the permitting that’s necessary, I do get the sense that Metro is not able to look as closely at these projects as they would if there weren’t so many going on. That’s something that everybody in the development and construction industry needs to be cognizant of, because you don’t want to fall into the trap of, ‘If there’s any issues, Metro will catch it.’ I would caution against ever having that mindset. Metro is spread thin.
How did COVID-19 affect your work with local developers and builders?
The thing that impacted us the most was, do our contracts speak to this sort of thing? Lawyers can finagle it and try to make it work. But nobody ever in their force majeure clauses, or rarely, [...] said you can get a reprieve due to a pandemic. Who would think to put a pandemic into your litany of terms? War, weather, the government changes the law, all of those are typical things you see in those provisions. Nobody put pandemic in there.
I’m guessing they do now?
Absolutely. All the agreements we do since then expressly have that in there.
Does a flurry of business lead to shoddier work?
It’s easy to fall into the trap of there’s so much money to be made and so many opportunities because of all the projects. What we see is people saying, ‘I’m going to take on more jobs, get out over my skis and maybe take on more projects than I’m really are able to.’ Or, ‘Yeah, we can build that 30-story building when all we’ve ever done before is four stories. There’s so much money to be made I guess I'll take my chances.’
On the flip side, for the owners, if it was normal times, you could be a little more selective and say, ‘I don’t think I’m going to choose you to be my HVAC sub or general contractor because you’ve never done one of these before.’ The price of a mistake if you get in over your head is people die or you go out of business.
How do people protect themselves against those kinds of tragedies?
The insurance provisions in construction agreement, even to me some of that stuff might as well be written in German. People have the tendency to gloss over it like it's boilerplate. It’s not. The insurance provisions on 95 percent of jobs are never going to come into play because, thankfully, folks generally do a good job. But when something happens, you never know how good or bad your contract is until there’s an issue and these provisions get triggered and you start looking at it. After the fact, it doesn't do you much good if you don’t have the coverages that you think you do.
You hope something never happens but inevitably it will. So the insurance provisions are critical, and unfortunately they sometimes take a backseat to the price and the timeline.
From where I sit representing owners and developers, you want to prevent terrible situations from happening in the first place. You get what you pay for. You need to have a good contractor who’s qualified. If something bad happens — because inevitably it will — our job in these construction agreements is to make sure when and if something bad happens you’re protected.
