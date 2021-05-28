A mixed-use project to be anchored by a Publix grocery store is being eyed for a West Nashville site near Hill Center Sylvan Heights and L&L Market.
To be located within a block that includes the address of 3900 Charlotte Ave., the future building would include about 300 apartments and approximately 46,000 square feet of retail, according to documents shared with Metro Councilmember Kathleen Murphy, in whose District 24 the property sits.
CHM Development, which operates offices in Nashville and Knoxville, seeks to redevelop the Sylvan Heights site. Of note, the company developed a Melrose property fronting Eighth Avenue South with a building housing a Publix.
CHM, officials with which could not be reached for comment, has enlisted architect STG Design, which operates offices in Austin and Nashville.
“It’s early in the process,” said Murphy, who held a virtual community meeting regarding the project earlier this week. “We’re still working out how the site will work with the heights the developer is requesting and in relation to the community input and Nashville Next policy update from the summer of 2018. I do like the thought of a grocery store at that location and on a transit line. We have a food desert in that area, north of it and moving east toward downtown. A grocery store would help with that.”
The effort to eventually redevelop the site comes as wife and husband Zary Rahimi and Mohammad Rahimi in February paid $1.05 million for a property located at 406 40th Ave. N. and that accommodated auto maintenance business Eddie’s Garage (read more here).
With that acquisition, the Rahimis own 14 of 16 parcels that are within the footprint of the site CHM seeks for its project. Home to various nondescript buildings, the footprint is bordered by Alabama Avenue on the north, 39th Avenue on the east, Charlotte Avenue on the south and 40th Avenue on the west. Southern Roofing of Tennessee, among other businesses, operates at the site.
