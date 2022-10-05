A South Nashville property on which sits a building housing a local nonprofit has sold for $3,565,260, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

The new owner of the nine-parcel site — with a main address of 109 Lafayette St. and also fronting Wharf Avenue and Claiborne Street — is Project Return Inc. The nonprofit works from the site, which is located about five blocks from downtown's southern fringe.

109

109 Lafayette St.