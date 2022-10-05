A South Nashville property on which sits a building housing a local nonprofit has sold for $3,565,260, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the nine-parcel site — with a main address of 109 Lafayette St. and also fronting Wharf Avenue and Claiborne Street — is Project Return Inc. The nonprofit works from the site, which is located about five blocks from downtown's southern fringe.
The seller was Legacy Investment Holdings LLC, the manager of which is Samuel Moon (details about whom the Post was unable to determine). A Moon relative acquired the bulk of the property in 2013 for $750,000, Metro records show.
Relatedly, Project Return has landed a $1.28 million loan from Truist Bank, a separate document notes.
Project Return’s purchase comes after the nonprofit recently announced that CEO Bettie Kirkland will step down at October’s end (read here). Founded in 1979 by Nashvillians Bill Barnes and Don Beisswenger, Project Return works with clients who previously were incarcerated. The company website lists 43 employees.
The just-sold building was previously home to Eddies Cee Bee Food Store. Relatedly, Hill Realty Company once owned the building and likely operated an H.G. Hill Food Stores grocery from it.
It is unclear if brokers were involved in the transaction.