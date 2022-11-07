The MetroCenter building home to locally based alcoholic beverage distribution company DET Distributing has sold for $14.82 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property, located at 301 Great Circle Road, is an LLC affiliated with Rosemont, Illinois-based Reyes Beer Division.
The seller was the estate of the late Fred Dettwiller, who paid $300,000 for the property in 2003, Metro records show.
Reyes Beer Division announced in September the acquisition of DET Distributing’s Tennessee operations, with the transaction expected to close this month. Terms of that deal (read more here) were not disclosed in a release.
According to its website, DET Distributing is home to more than 300 employees and services more than 5,000 customers. It distributes products from Molson Coors, Constellation, Boston Beer, Diageo and Pabst, among other beverage companies. RBD will continue to operate DET’s facilities in Nashville and Jackson under the name DET Beverages.
Dettwiller — a Nashville businessman, pilot and Episcopal priest — died in October 2021 at age 89. The Memphis native and Vanderbilt University graduate founded beer distributorship CarDett in Clarksville soon after finishing college. He would then take over DET Distributing in 1973.
According to its website, Reyes Beer Division acquired in 2015 Gold Coast Beverage, which operates from three facilities in Florida. RBD, owned by Reyes Holdings, bills itself as the largest beer wholesaler based in Florida.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the MetroCenter transaction.