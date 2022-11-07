The MetroCenter building home to locally based alcoholic beverage distribution company DET Distributing has sold for $14.82 million.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property, located at 301 Great Circle Road, is an LLC affiliated with Rosemont, Illinois-based Reyes Beer Division.

