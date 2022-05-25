The effort to reinvent the North Nashville site once home to an O’Reilly Auto Parts in Buena Vista with a mixed-use building has been ended.
According to multiple sources, Philadelphia-area-based Stoltz Real Estate Partners is now seeking to sell the property, with a main address of 801 Monroe St.
As recently as January, Stoltz was eyeing a structure that would have offered a 10-floor component at 1217-1223 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., a five-story segment to face Monroe Street and a four-floor component to address Ninth Avenue North (read more and see additional images here).
Stoltz was unable to secure from the Metro Planning Department an overall height modification related to the then-proposed project, called 801 Monroe. The Nashville office of Austin-based STG Design was handling architectural duties.
Stoltz acquired the six-parcel site for $7.5 million in June.
Founded in 1957 and based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, Stoltz entered the Nashville market in 2016 by buying downtown’s The Stahlman and The Lofts at 160 apartment buildings. Stoltz, officials with which could not be reached for comment, also owns downtown’s ServiceSource Tower, Midtown’s The Sheds and Loews Vanderbilt Plaza, and Public Square Garage within the central business district.
The O’Reilly business ceased operations due to damage to its building, which faces Rosa L. Parks Boulevard across from Germantown, caused by the March 2020 tornado.
