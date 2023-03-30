Details are emerging for a mixed-use project planned for East Nashville since 2020 — with the effort to include four phases and, potentially, a refurbished pedestrian bridge.

As the Post reported in December 2021, veteran local developer Bill Barkley (owner of City Development LLC) and Newport Beach, California-based Emerald Asset Management Company own the property via Foster Street Partners LLC and are planning the project, to be undertaken in McFerrin Park at 515 Foster St.

