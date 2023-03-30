Details are emerging for a mixed-use project planned for East Nashville since 2020 — with the effort to include four phases and, potentially, a refurbished pedestrian bridge.
As the Post reported in December 2021, veteran local developer Bill Barkley (owner of City Development LLC) and Newport Beach, California-based Emerald Asset Management Company own the property via Foster Street Partners LLC and are planning the project, to be undertaken in McFerrin Park at 515 Foster St.
The 7.2-acre property is sandwiched by Ellington Parkway and some CSX railroad tracks, with Metro's Frederick Douglass Park (and Meigs Middle Magnet School) located on the east side of Ellington.
Barkley and Emerald Asset Management had envisioned a mixed-use development that could have incorporated an existing warehouse, to be given retail and creative office space, and a new 11-story building with five levels of parking and six floors of apartments.
Now, and according to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the project could include six-, seven- and 11-story multi-family buildings. In addition, a seven-story boutique hotel with up to 160 rooms and a smallish mixed-use building (phase four) are being considered.
The late-1880s warehouse to be adaptively reused once housed Nashville Pottery & Pipe Works. The document suggests some of the building could be razed to accommodate space for the multiple planned buildings.
Nashville companies Manuel Zeitlin Architects, EOA Architects, Hawkins Partners Inc. (land planner) and Barge Civil Associates (engineering) are still participating in the project.
A preliminary specific plan application has been filed.
Barkley, who could not be reached for comment, and Emerald Management acquired the property in August 2019 via the LLC for $6 million, according to Metro records.
Perhaps best known for his work in the early 2000s in The Gulch and his assisting in early planning for what would evolve as Northwestern Mutual and Boyle Investment's Capitol View (in the North Gulch), Barkley most recently undertook the effort to develop the downtown site home to the 169-room Dream Nashville Hotel at 210 Fourth Ave. N.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Sean Parker’s District 5.