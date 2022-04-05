Nashville-based development company Legacy South will begin pre-selling residences for its Maple Grove development by June, with construction to start in July.
The 48-home development is slated for a 3.5-acre site located at 218 Maplewood Trace in Northeast Nashville near Maplewood High School.
According to a release, Maple Grove will feature 43 townhomes and five single-family homes, with a starting price-point in the low to mid $400,000s.
Site work is done and a road is built. The first homes will be finished by year's end, with a full completion date of late fall 2023.
The residences will range from approximately 1,600 square feet to 2,170 square feet, featuring three bedrooms and between 2.5 and 3.5 bathrooms. They will offer six distinct floor plans, with each home to include a two-car garage. The townhomes will feature a balcony and a covered stoop.
Maple Grove residences will offer what Legacy South describes as a combination of “craftsman and modern farmhouse aesthetic.”
“Maple Grove is a continued extension of Legacy South’s thoughtful approach and cutting-edge design,” Bailey Neal, Legacy South co-founder, said in the release. “As a company that manages all components of our own development and design, we’re able to deliver on the dream of home ownership with exceptional craftsmanship while maintaining the creative opportunity for design selections by buyers.”
Founded in 2013, Legacy South is home to 65 employees and recorded 49 revenue growth from 2020 to 2021. In addition to development, the company undertakes its own construction and management.
