The owner of Sprocket Tours LLC has altered his plan related to reinventing the Lafayette Street property at which he will permanently house his party bike business.
Emmit Martin is seeking Metro Planning Department administrative approval for the plan, according to a newly filed document. Of note, Martin also owns the property, having paid $1.5 million for it in 2018, according to Metro records. Housing operations for Sprocket Rocket Party Bike, the property offers an address of 535 Lafayette St.
As the Post reported in late 2019, Martin sought a new building (see here). Nashville-based Remick Architecture had designed the structure, with groundbreaking on the triangular lot — which sits at Sixth Avenue South and Lafayette across Sixth from the Church of the Holy Trinity — tentatively planned in early 2020.
Now Martin plans to update the site’s existing building and has enlisted the Nashville office of Atlanta-based architecture firm ASD|SKY. The building will see a 545-square-foot addition that will include restrooms, a private office space and storage.
Of note, the building, once updated, will offer a small gift shop and a basic food and beverage menu. It will not feature a rooftop space, as had been eyed in the previous plan, but a courtyard remains in the plan.
“Basically, I want to do a remodel that will be positive for SoBro and give the existing building a new life,” Martin told the Post. “The property will be much cleaner and more functional and attractive.”
A cost to undertake the upgrades is not being disclosed.
Sprocket Rocket previously operated via a lease at 516 Fifth Ave. S. That property changed ownership hands in August 2021 for $7.76 million, with a major redevelopment of the site with The Miles slated (read here).
In September 2018, Miles sold his Rhythm Running retail business at 1513 Demonbreun St. in mixed-used high-rise Element in Midtown and, in January, sold event management company Run Nashville, both for an undisclosed sum.
The Sprocket Rocket Park Bike is a multi-person vehicle on which users sit, pedal along downtown streets, drink beer and listen to music. It is recognized for its silver, metal main section.
