The owner of Sprocket Tours LLC has altered his plan related to reinventing the Lafayette Street property at which he will permanently house his party bike business.

Emmit Martin is seeking Metro Planning Department administrative approval for the plan, according to a newly filed document. Of note, Martin also owns the property, having paid $1.5 million for it in 2018, according to Metro records. Housing operations for Sprocket Rocket Party Bike, the property offers an address of 535 Lafayette St.

