A Buena Vista property once home to a O’Reilly Auto Parts has sold for $7.5 million, with the new owner a Pennsylvania company that continues to acquire properties in urban Nashville locations.
The Davidson County Register of Deeds had not recorded the transaction at publication time. However, and according to a source with information about the deal and who asked to go unnamed, the new owner of the six-parcel North Nashville property is Philadelphia-based Stoltz Real Estate Partners. The address is 801 Monroe St.
Founded in 1957, Stoltz entered the Nashville market in 2016 by buying downtown’s The Stahlman and The Lofts at 160 apartment buildings. Stoltz also owns downtown’s ServiceSource Tower, Midtown’s The Sheds and Loews Vanderbilt Plaza (read here) and Public Square Garage within the central business district.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with O’Reilly Auto Parts, which is based in Springfield, Missouri. The LLC paid a collective $2.4 million for the parcels in two transactions in 2015, according to Metro records.
The O’Reilly business ceased operations due to damage to its building, which faces Rosa L. Parks Boulevard across from Germantown, caused by the March 2020 tornado.
Lance Bloom, senior vice president with the Colliers International Nashville, represented the seller. Stoltz had no broker representation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.