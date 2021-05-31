Atlanta-based Wood Partners has landed a major permit related to its Alta Riverwalk, a 304-unit four-building apartment development for which construction is underway in MetroCenter.
The permit is valued at about $35.8 million and includes Tennessee Builders LLC.
The buildings will be located at 200 Cumberland Bend (with an alternative address of 115 Great Circle Road) near Honky Tonk Brewing Co. The site straddles the Cumberland River Greenway, with apartment building The Duke (a second Duke building is planned) sitting to the immediate west. A spring-2022 completion is eyed.
Wood Partners paid $11.43 million for the site, according to a Metro document. The seller, an LLC, paid $8.5 million for the site in September 2019.
Wood Partners is the project’s general contractor, with Atlanta-based Brock Hudgins as the architect.
See more images here.
Progress continues on Music Row hotel project
A major permit has been issued related to construction of a hotel at the Music Row site once home to the iconic United Artists Tower.
The project is unfolding at 50 Music Square W. and being undertaken by an investor and development group overseen by hoteliers Jay Patel and Andy Bhakta. The site is slated to accommodate a seven-story, 132-room hotel building (the construction site is pictured).
The permit is valued at about $11.7 million, with Brentwood-based W.E. O’Neil Construction Co. listed.
The site previously accommodated the nine-story octagon-shaped United Artists Tower, which the owners had razed in 2019.
Read more and see a rendering here.
Demo looms on site of future Haven Charlotte apartment building near One City
Houston-based Guefen Development Partners has secured a demolition permit related to the 10-story apartment building it is planning near One City and Interstate 440.
According to plans filed with Metro and related to a permit, the building will rise at 3025 Charlotte Ave. and will be called Haven at Charlotte. Taking part in the project are Nashville-based Gresham Smith (civil engineer), the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn (land planning and landscape architecture) and Houston-based EDI International (architecture).
Local real estate investor Gilbert Smith owns the 4.38 acres of unimproved land and Metro property records are unclear as to what Smith paid. He acquired the property, which is extremely linear and is sandwiched between City Boulevard in One City (stylized as "one C1TY") and the Alsco Uniform building (see here), seemingly in 1973. Metro recently appraised the property at about $1.5 million.
The document filed with Metro notes Haven at Charlotte will offer about 530,000 square feet. It will feature 318 units total, with 252 one-bedroom and 66 two-bedroom. The above image suggests a nine-floor building; however, the document notes 10 levels.
Of note, Guefen Development Partners is undertaking with local real estate developer and broker Travis Kelty 11-story 299-unit apartment building Haven at The Gulch at 641 Division St.
Read more here.
American Baptist College slated to addition
North Davidson County’s American Baptist College building is set to see a three-story building to be positioned to the rear of the campus’ library building.
The permit is valued at $1.5 million, and Nashville-based R.C. Mathews Contractor will handle the job.
ABC is located at 1800 Baptist World Center Drive.
Downtown building damaged by bombing ready for rehab
The downtown Nashville building home to B.B King’s Blues Club and Lyft is set for a rehabbing needed due to the Christmas 2020 bombing.
Nashville-based Case Restoration Co. is handling the work, with the permit valued at $2.5 million.
The address is 150 Second Ave. N.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.