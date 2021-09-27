Franklin-based Bristol Development Group has landed two major permits related to its The Link residential project to unfold in East Nashville’s Cleveland Park.
One permit is valued at about $6.99 million and will allow for construction of 40 apartment units. The other is valued at about $9.03 million and will permit the construction of the shell of one of the buildings (to offer 126 units).
The issuing of the permits follows a recently secured permit, valued at almost $8.3 million, to allow for construction of the shell of the project’s other building.
To offer a main address of 51 Lucile St., the project will involve a five-floor building that will face Dickerson Road and the aforementioned four-level building that will address Elmhurst Avenue and Lucile. No retail will be included, with the two buildings to offer a collective 221 residences.
Smith Gee Studio is the architect, Highland Building Group will serve as general contractor and Catalyst Design Group is the civil engineer. All three are Nashville based.
A mid-2023 completion is eyed, with the first units likely to be available earlier that year.
Read more here.
Grading work sought for tower planned for SoBro roundabout
A grading permit has been applied for related to luxury residential skyscraper 800 Lea proposed for the SoBro roundabout
Nashville-based development company Giarratana is proposing the 45-story building, which would offer about 125 very large residential units.
In April, the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee approved the concept plan for the project — the “waving form” for which takes cues from both wind-blow flags and sailboat sails. Of note, Tony Giarratana, Giarratana founder, is a sailing enthusiast.
The dramatically designed structure would be skinned in metal and glass and sit on an unusually shaped lot at 800 Lea Ave., near the Music City Center and other existing towers and planned high-rises. As designed, the building will rise 610 feet, making it the tallest occupiable structure in Tennessee were it standing today — eclipsing Giarratana’s 505, which rises 535 feet at Fifth Avenue North and Church Street.
Nashville-based engineering firm Barge Design Solutions is included on the permit application.
Read more here.
Office space prepped for design firm
Work is underway to build out the Peabody Plaza office of DLR Group.
The local office of New York-based Turner Construction is handling the job via a $1.5 million permit. The address is 10 Lea Ave. in Rolling Mill Hill.
Based in Omaha, DLR Group provides architecture, engineering, planning and interior design services from multiple offices. It is home to roughly 1,200 employees. This seemingly is the firm's first Nashville office.
LongHorn Steakhouse slated for West Davidson site
A West Davidson County building last home to Logan’s Roadhouse will be reinvented to accommodate a LongHorn Steakhouse.
The permit is valued at $1.8 million, with CBH General Contracting to oversee the work.
The address is 6804 Charlotte Pike at Nashville West.
Orlando-based Darden Restaurants Inc. owns the LongHorn Steakhouse casual dining restaurant chain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.