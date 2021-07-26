A Five Guys hamburger, hot dog, fries and shake eatery is planned for Melrose.
According to a Metro permit, the restaurant chain will take the space formerly occupied by Pie Five, with an address of 810 Gale Lane. The permit is valued at $340,000, with National Custom Corporate Services listed.
Based in Lorton, Virginia, Five Guys was founded in 1986 and operates about 1,400 locations. Tennessee is home to 32 of the restaurants, with Nashville-Davidson County offering three.
Work to start on Ferrari dealership near airport
The owners of Mercedes-Benz of Music City near Nashville International Airport have landed a permit for their future Ferrari dealership.
JJA Properties TN LLC, the members of which include Texas-based businessman Joe Agresti, paid $3.75 million for property located at 2300 Knights of Columbus Blvd. in October 2020.
The ownership now has a permit, valued at $180,990, to allow for the construction of a foundation for a building to eventually accommodate a Ferrari of Nashville dealership. The address is at 2300 Knights of Columbus Blvd.
Crain Construction will handle the job. Read more about the project here.
Vanderbilt to implode Carmichael Towers East
Vanderbilt University will implode Carmichael Towers East buildings Nos. 1 and 2 on West End Avenue on July 31 at 9 a.m.
The implosion will come almost two years to the day that VU imploded the 14-story Carmichael Tower 3 (part of Carmichael Towers West) in July 2019. The adjacent Carmichael Tower 4 was razed later that summer via mechanical means.
Located between 23rd and 24th avenues 2321 West End Ave., Carmichael Towers East opened in 1966.
The approximately 15-minute process will be overseen by both Layton Construction (which is the general contractor of Vanderbilt’s so-called West End Neighborhood) and Controlled Demolition Inc. A permit, valued at $1.4 million, has been issued.
Read more here.
Little Harpeth location slated for airport
A Little Harpeth Brewing beer facility is slated for Nashville International Airport.
Wellspring Builders Inc. will handle the construction of the 1,883-square-foot space, to be located in Terminal B of BNA. The permit is valued at $784,000.
The effort comes as R.S. Lipman Brewing, the family-owned business that operates Hap & Harry’s Tennessee Beer, announced in January the acquisition of Little Harpeth and fellow local brewery Turtle Anarchy. Read more here.
