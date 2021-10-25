Full-scale on-site work continues regarding the reinventing of the former Neuhoff complex in Germantown.
The latest permit issued will allow for continued construction of a 15-floor office and retail building.
J.E. Dunn is handling the job, with the permit valued at about $15.04 million.
A previously issued permit, to allow for structural framing, notes the office building will offer almost 312,000 square feet of office space (with 8,000 square feet of retail space) and sit at 1320 Adams St.
Atlanta-based New City Properties owns the site and is the developer, with Cousins Properties (also of Atlanta) and New York-based J.P. Morgan Asset Management as equity partners.
The initial phase of the project will include 548 residential units and 448,000 square feet of office and retail space. Previous reports had 825,000 square feet of non-residential space and 50 hotel rooms for the overall project.
New York City-based S9 Architecture (the design architect) and Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio are designing the future buildings for the 9.2-acre site. In addition, the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn and Associates and Mid-TN Erosion and Sediment Control are participating in the effort.
Silo Studios slated for dental office
Specialty Dental Brands is slated for a business office at Silo Studios, the 80,000-square-foot office and retail complex located in The Nations.
Crain Construction is overseeing the effort, and the permit is valued at about $1.24 million. The permit notes the increase in square footage will yield a space of more than 15,000 square feet.
The work comes as a partnership led by commercial real estate firm Southeast Venture and businessman Ryan Moses paid $19.1 million for Silo Studios in July (read here).
Completed in late 2020, Silo Studios is located at 5320 Centennial Blvd. in Silo Bend.
Nashboro Village Athletic Club building lands upgrade
Renovations and exterior repairs are on tap for a metal building home to Nashboro Village Athletic Club.
The address of the property is 730 Nashboro Blvd.
The value of the permit is about $1.82 million. Wellspring Builders is the construction manager.
