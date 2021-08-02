R.S. Lipman Brewing, the family-owned business that operates local brewery companies Hap & Harry’s Tennessee Beer, Little Harpeth Brewing and Turtle Anarchy, has landed a permit related to a Nashville International Airport location.
Specifically, the permit references a 1,883-square-foot space in Terminal B for Little Harpeth.
Nashville-based Wellspring Builders will handle the job, with the permit valued at about $784,000.
The work comes after R.S. Lipman Brewing announced in January the acquisition of Little Harpeth Brewing and Turtle Anarchy (read more here).
New business planned for ex-12th & Porter space in North Gulch
A high-tech entertainment venue is planned for the North Gulch building last home to 12th & Porter.
The permit notes the business will be called Nightscape Entertainment. The address is 114 12th Ave. N.
As The Tennessean first reported, Nightscape will utilize video projections, lights, sounds and scents that will create a multi-sensory environment for patrons.
Nashville-based entrepreneur Mike Weinberg is partnering with Infinity Hospitality on the business.
Eshelman Construction will handle the build-out of the space, with the permit valued at $500,000.
HCA preps for Galen College of Nursing
HCA seemingly will house some of its Galen College of Nursing operations at its Capitol View home.
A permit notes build-outs for floors one and four of the tower, which is located at 1100 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd.
Capitol Construction SVCS of Tennessee Inc. is overseeing the job, with the permit valued at about $2.1 million.
Relatedly, an entity affiliated with HCA paid $13.4 million for a medical office building located adjacent to the Nashville-based for-profit hospital operator’s TriStar Centennial Medical Center campus and in the nursing program seemingly will be housed.
With an address of 310 25th Ave. N. and facing Centennial Park, the three-story modernist structure houses Eye Surgery Center of Nashville and Female Urology of Nashville. The building home to Sarah Cannon Research Institute sits adjacent to the site, with the HCA main headquarters nearby on Park Plaza.
Read more here.
