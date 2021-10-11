A stormwater grading permit has been applied for related to the Ritz-Carlton hotel and residential project slated for SoBro.
Florida-based M2 Development Partners will undertake the $585 million two-building project at the SoBro Roundabout, with an early 2022 groundbreaking slated.
Nashville-based Ragan-Smith Associates Inc. is participating in the future project, the permit notes.
The six-parcel property offers an address of 417 Seventh Ave. S.
Read more here.
East Nashville’s FieldHouse Jones Hotel set for new roof
The FieldHouse Jones Hotel located in East Nashville will sees its roof replaced, a move needed following tornado damage from March 2020.
The effort comes as the property was offered for sale in May for an undisclosed asking price.
Located at 811 Main St., the hotel offers 93 rooms and a rooftop bar. It opened briefly in late 2019 before suffering damage during the March 2020 tornado and closing.
Rehabbing of the structure continues, and the property is being marketed for sale as what will be an essentially new building.
The permit is valued at $450,000, with Centimark Corp. handling the job.
An LLC affiliated with Nashville-based developer Adam Leibowitz and various business partners owns the five-story hotel building.
MetroCenter home of Titans slated for interior work
The MetroCenter facility home to the Tennessee Titans practice facility is slated for some interior updates.
The permit is valued at $1.9 million and no general contractor is listed.
Known as Saint Thomas Sports Park, the facility is located at 460 Great Circle Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.