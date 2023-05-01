The entertainment component of downtown’s Nashville Yards continues to take shape.
A permit, valued at about $16 million, has been issued to allow for construction of the music venue component of the complex. The permit references 5,000 occupants (previous reports noted about 4,000) for the performance space.
The entertainment district being undertaken as a joint venture between Southwest Value Partners (SWVP), the San Diego-based owner and developer of the 18-acre Nashville Yards site, and Los Angeles-based AEG (Anschutz Entertainment Group).
In addition to the live music venue, the entertainment district will include an eight-screen cinema; food, beverage and shopping offerings; and open spaces and plazas. The theater entrance will be located at the northwest corner of the intersection of Church Street and 10th Avenue North (see here).
Nashville-based Gresham Smith is the architect, with Brentwood's Bell and Maryland's Clark combining on general contracting work.
Gulch project sees $39M permit issued
The latest major permit has been issued related to Modera McGavock, a 29-floor mixed-use tower for which construction remains underway in The Gulch.
The permit is valued at about $39 million and references the future building’s shell. The issuing follows a permit, valued at $52.7 million, that was issued in October 2022 and allows for construction of the general tower frame.
Boca Raton, Fla.-based Mill Creek Residential is undertaking the project, having paid $18.5 million for the Gulch site in April 2022.
Modera McGavock will offer about 400 residential units and roughly 13,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space on a 0.79-acre site with addresses of 1212, 1214 and 1218 McGavock St.
Atlanta-based Cooper Carry is the architect, with the tower to rise about 310 feet. For comparison, the L&C Tower rises almost 410 feet. Nashville-based landscape architecture firm Hawkins Partners is also participating.
Previously, seller and hotelier Rajesh Aggarwal (who created Good Health Management Partnership) had planned Hotel Broadway on the site.
Mill Creek often uses “Modera” with its projects. For example, the company has both Modera Gulch and Modera Germantown under construction locally. According to the company's website, Mill Creek has more than 100 "Modera" buildings across the country.
Vanderbilt athletics facility work continues
Vanderbilt University has landed a major permit related to the construction of its future basketball operations facility.
To be a component of the overall $300 million Vandy United facilities initiative, the future 124,150-square-foot four-story venue will be located near the north end zone of FirstBank Stadium and will include renovated locker rooms at Memorial Gymnasium, two practice gyms and hospitality areas.
The facility is being undertaken on Kensington Place/26th Ave.
The permit is valued at $65 million, with Nashville’s Barton Malow serving as general contractor.
The future basketball operations center will feature viewing areas on the terrace and balconies of the building’s upper level, connecting Memorial Gym to the north end zone of FirstBank Stadium.
In addition to the practice courts, the building will feature coaching offices for both basketball teams, student-athlete locker rooms and lounge areas, a weight room, an athletic training room, a new video board, a nutrition area and an equipment space.
The project is expected to be completed by the start of the 2024 football season.
Vanderbilt is also underway with an overhaul of the stadium at the William R. Frist Family Gate entrance anchoring the Jess Neely Boulevard and Natchez Trace intersection. That effort that will see the addition of premium seating in the facility’s south end zone.
Gulch tower prepped for foundation work
A shell permit has been issued related to Miami-based Property Markets Group’s Society Nashville, a 16-story mixed-use building to rise in The Gulch.
The permit is valued at about $43.37 million.
This follows a permit, valued at $2.89 million, that was issued in October to allow for foundation work.
Nashville’s Yates is the construction manager.
PMG in November 2021 paid $22 million for the 1.44-acre property — a figure that flirted with Nashville’s per-acre record related to land deals. The address of the former surface parking lot is 915 Division St.
PMG, which has undertaken high-profile projects in Miami and New York City, is developing the site with a building to offer 471 units. The company co-developed a New York site with an 84-story, 1,430-foot skyscraper called 111 West 57th Street, a structure that ranks as the world’s 27th tallest.
Work on Society Nashville is expected to be completed in early 2024. Orlando-based Baker Barrios Architects will serve as architect, with the company operating an office in Terrazzo. PMG is undertaking the effort with equity partners New Valley and New York-based RMWC.
Society Nashville will stand almost 200 feet tall and offer a 463-space structured parking garage and a roughly 7,500-square-foot restaurant space. The building will offer an exterior of primarily metal, tile panels, stucco and glass.
This is PMG’s first urban Nashville project; however, the company has done work in Franklin. Other cities with the Society brand include Denver, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
On a site to the immediate east and home to A+ Storage, Chicago-based real estate investment, development and construction company LG is planning a 16-story mixed-use high-rise with office space, 342 residential units and a parking garage.
Founded in 1991 and co-based in New York, PMG offers a portfolio with "several billion" in assets, the release notes, and buildings with a collective more than 16 million square feet.
Plans for Pie Tower project progress
Plans for a Pie Town mixed-use tower are progressing, as the development team behind the project has filed for a water and sewer capacity permit.
The effort comes about four weeks after the Metro Planning Commission approved a specific plan rezoning request related to the 32-floor high-rise (VeLa Pie Town is the working moniker but no name has been finalized).
The building will rise at 601 Lafayette St. and offer 411 apartment units, 373 parking garage spaces and 5,715 square feet of ground-level retail. The 1.06-acre property is located near City Winery, the Nashville Union Rescue Mission and Holy Trinity Church, among other area landmarks.
An LLC affiliated with Stamford, Conn.-based development company Post Road Group paid $19 million for the property in May 2022. Post Road Group will have Kansas City-based VeLa Development, with which it is associated, develop the site.
