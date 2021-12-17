Park ‘N Fly — a parking facility near the Nashville International Airport — has officially closed its doors, according to its website.
The company has not disclosed why it made the decision to close. According to the website, all reservations have been canceled and customers will be refunded their money in 3-5 days.
The company is located near the Interstate 40/Donelson Pike intersection.
According to the website, the location opened in 2014. Previously, it was home to a warehouse used by publisher Thomas Nelson.
Atlanta-based commercial real estate company Noro Management bought the property in 2014, and Park ‘N Fly itself bought it in 2017. In 2020, Park ‘N Fly sold the property back to Noro. The two entities are affiliated with one another and it’s unclear why they have traded the property back and forth for increasingly higher prices.
“We’re proud to collaborate with our investment partner, Noro Management, to recapitalize Park ‘N Fly’s premier parking facility serving the Nashville International Airport,” Park ‘N Fly CEO and President Tony Paalz told the Post in 2020. “By tapping into the value created by the Nashville market, and in close cooperation with our financing partners at Atlantic Capital Bank, Park ‘N Fly has strengthened its long-term commitment to our Nashville customers.”
