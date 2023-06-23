Southwest Value Partners and AEG has announced Iconix Fitness will serve as tenant at Nashville Yards.
According to release, the Long Beach, Calif.-based fitness business will open in summer 2025 in 40,000 square feet of the entire second floor of an office building that will house an EVO Entertainment venue and be located at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Church Street.
Terms of the lease are not being disclosed. Michael Townsend of Townsend & Associates advised 2017-founded Iconix Fitness on the transaction.
Iconix will have a dedicated entry on the ground floor with a retail space offering high-end fitness apparel. A health-focused café with an adjacent patio space will be used to host Iconix’s member social events. The club also plans to activate the development’s more than seven acres of open green spaces for special events and classes.
Iconix will integrate its Onix Fitness, a blend of science-backed circuit training and recovery, into the business. The 2,500-square-foot recovery area will feature infrared sauna, cold plunge, red light therapy and compression therapy.
“I was immediately drawn to the quality of life in Nashville and the thoughtful design and development plans for Nashville Yards,” Kurt Schneiter (who recently relocated to Middle Tennessee with his family), Iconix founder, said in the release. “As our name suggests, Iconix was founded to provide an iconic experience in iconic locations, and I can’t think of a more fitting location than Nashville Yards. Our family, and company, couldn’t be happier to be here.”
The announcement comes after Southwest Value Partners Managing Partner Cary Mack (who is teaming with Ted Tanner, AEG executive vice president, real estate development, on the AEG component of Nashville yards) said in May that Brentwood early childhood education provider The Goddard School also will be a tenant in a separate office tower to be anchored by Pinnacle Financial Partners and rising on the downtown site. (read here).
In addition to Pinnacle, law firm Bass, Berry & Sims will move its headquarters to the future Nashville Yards tower. The building will stand 34 floors and more than 500 feet tall once construction is completed. If operational today, the high-rise would rank among Nashville’s four tallest structures.
Cumberland seeks enrollment hike via degree programs
Cumberland University will add 10 bachelor’s and master’s level degree programs in the fall 2023 semester, a move that is part of the Lebanon institution’s effort to increase enrollment by almost 16 percent.
According to a release, the programs include homeland security, musical theatre and nursing (bachelor’s) and information technology management and forensic psychology (master’s), among others.
Cumberland enrolled 2,588 students in fall 2022 and is now seeking 3,000 students for this fall.
Additionally, Cumberland was recently named to Phi Theta Kappa’s 2023 Transfer Honor Roll, which recognizes excellence in the development and support of community college transfer students. This year, Phi Theta Kappa has named 208 colleges and universities to its 2023 Transfer Honor Roll, with Cumberland as one of six in Tennessee to receive the honor. The university offers a $500 Phi Theta Kappa annual scholarship that is combinable with the Cumberland Promise — which offers students up to $16,000 in scholarship dollars toward a bachelor’s degree — and most other transfer scholarships.
“Our institution wants to ensure we are growing academic programs in a direction that continues to interest students,” Dr. C. William McKee, Cumberland provost and vice president for academic affairs, said in the release. “Therefore, we are excited to offer new undergraduate and graduate areas of study that cover a wide range of disciplines, including technology and engineering.”
A private institution, Cumberland University was founded in 1842 and offers 80 accredited academic programs of study at the associate, baccalaureate and master’s levels.
Pet food company Better Choice lands $5M investment
Pet food and wellness company Better Choice Company has announced it has landed a $5 million investment from Alphia Inc.
According to a release, the investment will allow Better Choice, which is based in New York and is home to multiple Nashville officials, to eliminate the debt held by Better Choice subsidiary brand Halo Purely for Pets Inc., with Old Plank Trail Community Bank (an affiliate of Wintrust Bank).
Better Choice Co. Inc. acquired Tampa-based Halo (stylized as “Halo, Purely for Pets Inc.”) in 2020 in a deal valued at about $46.9 million (read here).
Denver-based Alphia, which focuses on premium pet food manufacturing, is owned by New Canaan, Conn.-based venture capital firm J.H. Whitney & Co. The latter has about $1 billion in assets under management.
Better Choice products consist of kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food, and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products and supplements.
“We look forward to working with Alphia, leveraging their investment and deep knowledge of the pet food manufacturing marketplace,” Michael Young, Nashville-based chairman of Better Choice, said in the release. “Alphia and Better Choice’s multi-year manufacturing partnership will positively impact our brand, Halo and the millions of people who choose our products for their pets.”
Many Better Choice sales representatives are located and Franklin and the company continues to eye a Middle Tennessee facility, said Young, who also undertakes real estate development in Nashville.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.