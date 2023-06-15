SomeraRoad has announces BC Gym and Hermitage Kitchen Gallery have preleased space at the company’s The Mill in Wedgewood Houston.  

ReeserSomera.jpg

Jonathan Reeser
BC at the Mill.jpg

BC Gym at The Mill

According to release, the future tenants will take a collective more than 14,000 square feet of commercial space and join Barista Parlor, which will be opening a 5,000-square-foot café and company headquarters at The Mill. A 4,800-square-foot space remains available for lease.

Powell.png

David Powell

Tags