SomeraRoad has announces BC Gym and Hermitage Kitchen Gallery have preleased space at the company’s The Mill in Wedgewood Houston.
According to release, the future tenants will take a collective more than 14,000 square feet of commercial space and join Barista Parlor, which will be opening a 5,000-square-foot café and company headquarters at The Mill. A 4,800-square-foot space remains available for lease.
Shawn Booth and Carmen Morgan serve as co-owners of BC Gym.
Hermitage Kitchen Gallery is a division of Hermitage Design Center, which has offered lighting fixtures, home décor and appliances since 1944. Sisters Trisha Galbreath and Terri Sears acquired the business in 2023.
Work on The Mill, an adaptive reuse project located on the former Vintage Millworks site at 515 Merritt Ave., is expected to begin this month and be completed in 2024.
A real estate investment and development firm, SomeraRoad is co-headquartered in Nashville and New York.
“BC Gym and Hermitage Kitchen Gallery are fantastic additions to The Mill and further position the project as a distinct retail product for the neighborhood,” Jonathon Reeser, a SomeraRoad partner, said in the release. “Each of these tenants will shape a unique destination within their respective space that will both serve the community and attract visitors. We look forward to filling our final space with a strong F&B tenant that will add to the community feel and provide a convenient, all-day offering to the project.”
SomeraRoad’s local portfolio includes Paseo South Gulch and Emblem Park, among others.
Hastings architect David Powell wins national award
Hastings architect David Powell has been selected for the 2023 AIA Award for Excellence in Public Architecture.
According to a release, Powell was recognized with the national award recently during the annual AIA Conference on Architecture in San Francisco.
Powell has been an AIA member since 1992 and was elevated to the College of Fellows in 2016. He serves the organization via various committees.
Powell’s service on committees and boards for nonprofit organizations includes the Urban Land Institute, Thistle Farms, Nashville Repertory Theatre, Restore Ministries, Urban Housing Solutions, the Civic Design Center, and Museum of Contemporary Arts Nashville.
Powell moved to Nashville in 1991 after receiving his Bachelor of Architecture degree from Oklahoma State University. After working in both the music and design industries for nearly a decade, he became a founding partner of Polifilo, a local boutique design firm. Powell then joined 1985-founded Hastings (stylized as “HASTINGS”) in 2008.
Stampli to bolster employee roster
The Nashville office Accounts Payable services provider Stampli has announced that it plans to add upwards of 25 employees by year’s end.
According to a release, the company has already more than doubled its employee count during the past 18 months to 75.
Stampli is hiring sales development representatives, account executives and customer support representatives in Nashville.
Stampli, which operates its headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., opened its downtown Nashville office in December 2020.
"Our local workforce grew from 35 at the end of 2021 to 75 today, and we expect to reach at least 100 workers in Nashville by the end of this year," Eyal Feldman, CEO and co-founder of Stampli, said in the release.