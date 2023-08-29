Nashville-based restaurant chain O’Charley’s has closed 18 locations.
According to a O’Charley’s spokesperson, none of the locations was based in Tennessee, and the chain still operates 20 in the state. The closings were undertaken on Aug. 21.
Locally, O'Charley's closed a location in Antioch earlier this year at 923 Bell Road, a property for which the company recently sold for $2.6 million. It had previously closed in the summer of 2021 a restaurant at 17 White Bridge Pike — which the company leased. That building now accommodates a Chuy's (read here).
The company spokesperson said many O'Charley's restaurants operate via a leasing model and was uncertain as to how many of the properties are owned by O’Charley’s or an affiliated entity.
Two are locations still in operation — one in Bellevue at 110 Coley Davis Road and the other in Hermitage at 5500 Old Hickory Boulevard — both likely operate under the leases.
O’Charley’s purchased the Hermitage building in 1996 for $300,000. But, it sold the building for more than $2.5 million in 2003 to a company that sold it one year later to an individual for more than $3 million.
O’Charley’s owns a Goodlettsville location at 912 Rivergate Parkway and has enlisted HilCo Real Estate to handle its marketing and sale (offers are due Sept. 8). O’Charley’s has owned the property since 2002, paying $1.7 million for it. The company is hoping to execute a sale-leaseback with the eventual owner so as to continue operates at that site. In addition, the company is looking to sell eight other properties in various states.
O’Charley’s CEO Craig Barber said that most of the locations that recently closed operated in the Midwest and Southeast.
“It is always a difficult decision to close a store," Barber said. "But based on a variety of industry challenges and the macro-economic environment over the last few years, we closed these O’Charley’s locations. We sincerely appreciate our loyal guests who visited us at these locations while also being deeply grateful for the outstanding work of our operating team.”
Charles “Sonny” Watkins founded O'Charley's in 1971, with the first restaurant operating on 21st Avenue South near Vanderbilt University.
