New York-based commercial real estate company Dreamscape Companies has paid $169.7 million for the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown.
According to a release, this is the company’s first Nashville acquisition.
Recognized for a revolving, flying saucer-shaped cap in which operated a restaurant and bar that closed in 2000, the building is located at 623 Union St. At 300 feet tall, it was downtown's fourth-tallest building (it now ranks 27th) when its construction was completed in 1975.
The seller was a Los Angeles-based LLC affiliated with JRK Property Holdings. That entity paid $47.5 million for the property in August 2012 (read here) and less than two years later undertook a multi-million dollar renovation of the building.
Dreamscape has tapped Aimbridge Hospitality to manage the 482-room hotel business, including its food and beverage program, fitness facility and meeting and event spaces.
The release notes Dreamscape is targeting a goal of $1 billion in acquisitions during the next 24 months. The Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown marks the third acquisition for the company this year after it recently acquired a stake in the Warwick Hotel Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia and the Saint Hotel New Orleans.
“Nashville has been a key city on our list of targeted markets in which we’d like to expand and develop a presence,” Eric Birnbaum, Dreamscape's founder and CEO, said in the release. “It’s an eclectic city that continues to draw people from all over the world thanks to its deep music and entertainment roots as well as impressive food scene.”
Scott Broder serves as Dreamscape executive vice president and head of hospitality investments (acquisitions and capital markets) and oversaw the purchase. Adam Etra and Mark Schoenholtz of Newmark Knight Frank brokered the transaction.
