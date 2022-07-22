A garden-style apartment complex located in Hermitage has sold for $26.65 million, with the new owner a New York City-based company that has now made its second  Nashville-area purchase within the past seven months.

Tulip Grove Apartments art

Tulip Grove Apartments

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller of the modernist Tulip Grove Apartments was Hermitage Partners Ltd. Affiliated with Valdosta, Georgia-based Tischco Properties, that entity paid $3,565,000 for the multi-building complex in 1984.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.