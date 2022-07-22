A garden-style apartment complex located in Hermitage has sold for $26.65 million, with the new owner a New York City-based company that has now made its second Nashville-area purchase within the past seven months.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller of the modernist Tulip Grove Apartments was Hermitage Partners Ltd. Affiliated with Valdosta, Georgia-based Tischco Properties, that entity paid $3,565,000 for the multi-building complex in 1984.
Manhattan-headquartered Quad Property Group, the buyer, bills itself as focusing on Class B and Class C garden-style apartment complexes built between the 1960s and 1990s and located in Sun Belt cities. The company paid $47 million in December 2021 for the 389-unit Summit East Nashville, now called The Ellington (read here).
Opened in 1973, Tulip Grove Apartments offers 150 units. As such, the deal is the equivalent of about $178,000 per apartment — one of the lower figures involving recent, similar transactions.
William Kirkland of Brentwood-based The Kirkland Company represented the seller. Quad seemingly used no broker.
Quad Property Group’s website lists 15 garden-style modernist apartment complexes in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.
