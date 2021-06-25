Vanderbilt University has sold its Belle Meade chancellor’s mansion to a novelist and playwright for $7.25 million.
The new owner of what some call Braeburn is Frank Strausser, who is perhaps best known for his fiction work and Amazon bestseller Plastic. Of note, Strausser recently sold his Palm Beach Florida estate for $18 million.
Strausser said he intends to restore the home to its "former glory" and is very aware of the historical importance of the property.
Braeburn is located at 211 Deer Park Drive, and the university has owned the 7.8-acre property since 1964. Metro records are unclear as to what VU paid for it.
Constructed in 1915 and covering about 13,250 square feet, Braeburn offers 16 rooms (five bedrooms) and 10 bathrooms. Metro earlier this year released an appraised value of the property of about $9.54 million.
Vanderbilt officials are in the process of having overhauled their property on the east side of 18th Avenue South near the Peabody campus — with the eventually updated site to accommodate the chancellor's residence and events space (read more here).
The site includes the Sony Building and offers a main address of 1400 18th Ave. S. The main structure once served as home to the Catholic Diocese of Nashville's Little Sisters of the Poor Home for the Aged.
Braeburn has not been used as a residence since 2007, with its focus instead being on hosting events.
