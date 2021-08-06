Work is slated to start by August’s end the updating of a warehouse located in the Silo Bend area of The Nations and to be called Stateline.
Sitting on a 3.51-acre site at 5300 Centennial Blvd. in the shadows of the district’s mural-adorned former grain silo, the large warehouse is owned by an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based developer Nathan Lyons.
A release note a late-2022 completion date for Stateline. Vintage South will take the footprint and steel structure of Nashville Lumber Co. and create first-floor restaurant and retail space while adding a second-floor mezzanine level for creative office space, according to the release. Stateline will have more than 3.5 parking spaces per 1,000 square feet and three points of entry from 51st Avenue and Centennial.
A permit, valued at $75,000 and including Nashville-based City Construction, recently was issued to allow for interior demolition.
“Creating the second-floor mezzanine level allowed for us to get well over half of our parking spaces under roof, which is unique for a commercial development in The Nations,” said Lyons, Vintage South's CEO and founder.
Participating entities include Centric Architecture (Gina Emmanuel), CITY Construction (Chris Parker) as general contractor, Fulmer Engineer (civil engineer), HDLA (landscape architect), PWP (structural engineers), Quest Design Group (mechanical and plumbing engineers) and Parsons Engineering (electrical engineer). Sagemont Real Estate (Trent Yates and Jeremiah Pyron) will lease the building’s spaces.
Lyons specializes in reinventing industrial buildings with retail, restaurant, residential and creative office spaces (read here). He is also underway with an addition to his Stocking 51 two blocks west of the warehouse; the reinvention of the former Vaughn Manufacturing facility in East Nashville with what will be called Highland Yards; and (teaming with The Legacy Companies) an update to the east side site once home to Hobson United Methodist Church and to be called Eastwood Village.
Andrew Moreton, COO of Vintage South, said Stocking 51 is now more than 90 percent leased (read more here).
In addition, Lyons is planning to update an existing brick warehouse located at 6100 Robertson Ave. with commercial space and potentially 24 townhomes (read more here). The site is located west of The Nations in Charlotte Park.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Mary Carolyn Roberts’ District 20. The aforementioned iconic grain silo offers a mural undertaken by artist Guido van Helten.
Loan finalized for Sylvan Heights residential project
Kansas City-based Price Development Group has landed an approximately $52 million loan related to a residential project it has slated for Sylvan Heights.
To be called 3800 Charlotte, the West Nashville project will have an address of 3800 Charlotte Ave. Formerly the home of some Metro salt barns, the property sits within Metro Councilwoman Kathleen Murphy’s District 24.
The finalizing of the loan, provided by Kansas City-based UMB Bank, follows the recent issuing of a permit, valued at $300,000, that allow Nashville-based Lindsey Excavation and Demolition to demolish the former structures on the site.
Addison, Texas-based HEDK Architects is handling design for 3800 Charlotte. The master permit references three buildings with a collective 320 residential units and a skybridge connecting two of the structures.
PDG in July 2019 paid $7.45 million for what was then a Metro-owned salt facility. The 5.03-acre property was offered via an online auction, with Price the only bidder.
Price also operates offices in Dallas, Denver and Houston. Read more about 3800 Charlotte here.
12South-area residential project ready to start
Nashville-based development entity Cottage Partners LLC has landed permits related to the 12South-area property home to Southside Community Church and on which it plans a residential project.
The LLC paid $1 million for the 0.64-acre property — slated for 10 free-standing single-family homes and located at 2080 12th Ave. S. The modernist church building has been demolished and Preston Quirk Architects is handling design work for its replacement.
Cottage Partners LLC includes managing partner Richard Bacon, who also serves as managing partner of a group that plans to acquire a nearby six-parcel 12South property, located at 2206-2220 12th and on which it hopes to undertake a mixed-use project (read more here).
Both properties sit within Metro Council Member Colby Sledge’s District 17.
Bacon oversaw The 1865, a North Nashville residential project that combines an adaptively reused building and a new structure (all 47 units have sold).
