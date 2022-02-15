New images have been released for one of the two future residential towers at Gulch Union — the three-building development in the downtown district from which its name derives.
Of note, Austin-based development company Endeavor Real Estate Group, the owner/developer, is preparing to raze one of the buildings on the site, with Nashville-based Lane Building Group to handle the effort.
The address of the building to be demolished — fencing is in place — is 125 12th Ave. S. Hotbox Fitness previously operated from the building, the footprint on which will rise the building pictured above (click on the arrow to see two other images).
A release notes Boston-based Long Wharf Capital is participating in the project with Endeavor. HKS is the architect, with Turner Construction the general contractor.
The overall Gulch Union site is bordered by 12th and 13th avenues on the east and west, respectively, and McGavock and Demonbreun streets on the north and south. It is being billed as a “gateway” site, centrally located between Midtown, SoBro, The Gulch and the North Gulch.
Gulch Union, when completed, will feature the two 28-story residential buildings, which will join an existing 20-story office building.
The first of the two residential towers to rise will offer 306 apartments and 8,000 square feet of retail space. The project is targeting to deliver first units in April 2024, with final completion in June of that year.
The future residential tower will offer a rooftop pool with downtown views; fitness and yoga studios; co-working area with offices and a library; a lounge with pool table, shuffleboard and bar; and an outdoor area with pickleball court, bocce ball, corn hole, BBQ grills, firepits and dog park.
“Gulch Union is positioned at a gateway location that is ideal for residents, office workers and visitors,” Jamil Alam, Endeavor managing principal, said in the release. “As Nashville transforms into a 24-hour city, we’re seeking to deliver a model development that provides its users easy access to everything Nashville’s urban core has to offer, while also offering top level services, amenities, and features on site. Gulch Union’s phases will be interconnected, feature complementary architecture and street level activation, ultimately amplifying the excitement and energy found within the Gulch.”
Planning Commission approves rezoning for planned Midtown tower
The Metro Planning Commission has approved a rezoning to allow for a mixed-use tower to rise in Midtown.
The property is positioned between Broadwest and the site on which mixed-use tower Avalon is planned. It sold for about $5.62 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, in December 2021.
The new owner and future developer of the property, with an address of 1705 Hayes St., is an LLC affiliated with real estate developer and investor Jim Jacobs. A partner with commercial real estate firm Cherry and Associates, Jacobs could not be reached for comment. Of note, he and other investors developed the Rutledge Hill site of mixed-use building Muse.
A detailed color image seemingly has not been submitted to Metro.
Tower crane erected on Belmont campus for med building
A tower crane is in place related to the construction of the future building to accommodate the Belmont University Thomas F. Frist Jr. College of Medicine.
The 160,000-square-foot structure will front Wedgewood Avenue at the T-intersection with the since-closed 14th Avenue (see here) and include a 350-space, below-ground parking garage.
Belmont will partner with HCA Healthcare's Nashville-based TriStar Health to provide residencies and clinical rotations for students of the college.
