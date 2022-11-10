A shell permit has been issued related to the mixed-use tower to offer a Hilton Tempo hotel and under construction on a downtown former surface parking lot owned by Christ Church Cathedral.

The permit is valued at about $24.1 million and will allow for the completion of the 16-story building’s shell.

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.