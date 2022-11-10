A shell permit has been issued related to the mixed-use tower to offer a Hilton Tempo hotel and under construction on a downtown former surface parking lot owned by Christ Church Cathedral.
The permit is valued at about $24.1 million and will allow for the completion of the 16-story building’s shell.
New Orleans-based HRI Properties is developing the site with the building, which will offer the hotel (two previously had been considered) and retail space. The project is unfolding at 127 Rosa Parks Blvd., at that street’s intersection with Commerce Street. The tower will be located adjacent to the back of the 810 Broadway building that is home to Morgan & Morgan law firm and that Magnolia Investments Partners bought in October 2021 for $16.5 million (read here).
The permit notes the hotel will offer 306 rooms and 4,000 square feet of retail/restaurant space.
Michael Coolidge, HRI chief investment and development officer, told the Post in November 2021 the building is planned to offer two retail spaces. HRI is expected to operate a café in one of the spaces. Nashville-based ESa is the architect.
In late 2018, Christ Church Cathedral approved an agreement to lease the parking lot to HRI for 99 years. The property was last home to the Hathcock Building, which the church had razed in 2004.
Somewhat relatedly, HRI Properties undertook the adaptive reuse of the building home to what is now the Holston House Nashville boutique hotel, which sits one block from the site of the under-construction hotel building.
Progress made on getting SoBro craft beer pub opened
A sign permit is being sought related to the Fat Bottom Brewery watering hole to be located in an historic downtown building located near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Broadway.
The permit notes Nashville-based Joslin and Sons Signs will handle the signage work.
To be called Teddy’s Tavern, the craft beer business will operate at 104 Rep. John Lewis Way S. (Fifth Avenue South) in a SoBro building last home to Mexican bar and restaurant Pancho and Lefty’s and, prior to that, Pub 5 and Wild Bill's Beignets & Bikes.
The pre-1900-constructed building sits across Lewis Way from Bridgestone Arena.
Fat Bottom Brewery founder Ben Bredesen has not yet announced an opening date or if any brewing will be undertaken in the building. Similarly, it is unclear if the future Fat Bottom will offer beers from other breweries.
Relatedly, a permit valued at $660,000 was recently issued, with MTLC Building Group to serve as construction manager. Building Ideas is handling the interior design work. Both companies are locally based.
The three-level space includes an outdoor roof deck and two floors with about 3,400 square feet each.
A group of investors — seemingly including Rob Lowe, executive managing director and partner with Stream Realty Partners — owns the building, Metro records show.
Bredesen began Fat Bottom operations on Main Street in East Nashville in 2012. He relocated the brewery to 800 44th Ave. N. in The Nations, on the city’s west side, in 2016 (read here).
Fat Bottom is the beer sponsor of Nashville SC (with a lager called Pitch Invasion) and opened a kiosk at Nashville International Airport in early 2018. The brewery offers six core beers — with the Knockout IPA perhaps its best known — and multiple seasonal and specialties brews.
Fat Bottom ranks among the most prominent of Davidson County’s 20-plus breweries based on a combination of years of operation, barrels produced annually, number of locations and number of employees.
Pancho and Lefty’s now operates in Sylvan Park.